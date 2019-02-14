Caltrans will close one lane on Highway 29 in St. Helena near Beringer Winery from Monday, Feb. 25 through Friday, March 1, so crews can remove and replace three diseased or damaged elm trees.
The lane closure will be between Pratt Avenue and Deer Park Road.
The work is scheduled between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., with the exception of Wednesday, Feb. 27, when no work will take place. All work is weather permitting.
Motorists should expect delays and allow for extra travel time. The trees are part of the Tunnel of Elms. Two of the trees are diseased.
Crews will alternate lane closures in both northbound and southbound directions. Flaggers will help direct traffic.