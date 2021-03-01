'I-5 Strangler' Roger Kibbe, Sacramento-area serial killer and rapist, killed in prison

Burleigh's body wasn't found until 2011, when a Napa County sheriff's deputy found a bone fragment near Lake Berryessa that matched the site where Kibbe confessed to leaving her body.

His later victims include Heedrick, 21, of Modesto. She was last seen April 20, 1986, in her hometown, when she got into a car headed toward Highway 99. Her body was found Sept. 6, 1986, near Highway 12 and Interstate 5.

Sacramento resident Brown, 19, was found the morning of June 15, 1986, in a ditch beside Highway 12 near Terminus Island. She had been strangled and sexually assaulted. A crumpled map was found alongside her car near Hood Franklin Road and I-5.

Sabrah, 26, of Sacramento, was returning to Sacramento on Aug. 17, 1986, when her car broke down at Peltier Road and I-5. Leaving her mother with the automobile, Sabrah drove off in a two-seater sports car with a man who offered to help. The strangled body of the mother of three was found Nov. 9, 1986, near Highway 124 in Amador County.

Authorities said Kibbe strangled Heedick with her tank top. Kibbe choked Frackenpohl to death with what prosecutors said was a cord with dowels at both ends, a weapon found in Kibbe's storage locker.