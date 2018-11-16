Law enforcement in Northern California is currently engaged one of the largest search-and-rescue missions in state history, picking through the charred remnants of the Camp Fire that tore through the region starting last week. At least 63 people have been reported dead, and another 631 are currently missing, The Washington Post reported Thursday night.
But in the middle of the logistical challenges involved with the cleanup and evacuation, deputies were involved in a deadly car chase and shooting on Thursday with a felon once wanted on suspicion of murder. The episode unfolded within the evacuation zone in Butte County, California, one of the region's hit hardest by the conflagration.
Authorities have yet to release the name of the 48-year-old man killed in the encounter. However, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey detailed the encounter to reporters on Thursday evening.
"We had an officer-involved shooting," he solemnly said at the start of his comments.
The situation began at around 11 a.m. on Thursday morning in the parking lot of the Pines Yankee Hill Hardware store, a mom-and-pop outlet off Interstate 70 pressed against a nearby hillside. A Butte County Sheriff deputy was patrolling the area when a citizen reported that a car had been parked in the store's lot for the last three days. The deputy responded to the scene, noticing a sedan jammed with living supplies in the lot. A man appeared to be sleeping in the driver's seat.
"It appeared he was living in his car," Ramsey said.
When the deputy ran the car's information, the system spat back out some troubling details.
"The license plate came back to a subject that was well known to the sheriff's office as an armed and dangerous wanted parolee," Ramsey said. "He was also wanted in a double homicide that occurred in December 2014."
The individual was from Berry Creek, California, Ramsey said. In 2014, police had executed a search warrant on his property, discovering a shotgun, handgun and pipe bomb on the premises. That same week, he was arrested at a local store. The man was heavily armed: under a heavy jacket, he had an AK-47 assault rifle, a pistol, a handgun, a revolver, a dagger, and brass knuckles.
The individual was eventually convicted of possession of a destructive device and possession of methamphetamine, Ramsey said. In 2016, he was sentenced to seven years in prison. He was paroled in May 2018, but disappeared two months later. "He went missing from his parole, he was then known as a parolees at large, and has been sought since," Ramsey said.
On Thursday morning, considering the individual's history of being armed, the deputy radioed for backup. Law enforcement from several agencies responded to the parking lot. Together, they surrounded the sedan.
A deputy knocked on the window. The man awoke, jammed his hand into his right pocket, "as if he was reaching for a weapon," Ramsey said. The deputies pulled their service weapons and stepped back.
"You guys should have let me alone," the man yelled, according to Ramsey. "I'm not going back."
The driver then snapped on his ignition and raced out of the parking lot. Law enforcement pursued. The car chase shot south down Interstate 70 at 90 mph. Deputies radioed ahead, and spike strips were laid down on the roadside. The sedan's tires flattened on impact, but the car continued to grind down the highway for another half-mile, Ramsey explained.
"When it stopped, the officers came," he explained. "They yelled at the man to get out of the car. He at first refused, then got out."
The man emerged from his car, with his right hand still in his pocket. After he refused to pull out the hand, a deputy from Sutter County Sheriff's office released a police K-9 named Bandit.
"Bandit was doing his job in attempting to stop the man," Ramsey said. The man then pulled a metallic object out and pointed it at the law enforcement members.
Six officers opened fire - two with handguns, four with rifles. The man was brought down the hail of bullets. The barrage also hit Bandit, Ramsey said.
"Bandit continued to try to bring the man down, and a pit bull from the subject's car came out and attacked Bandit," the district attorney added. A seventh deputy shot the pit bull. "[Bandit] was pronounced dead the scene, as was the subject, as was the pit bull," Ramsey said.
Ramsey's office is handling the investigation into the incident. According to the Redding Record Searchlight, deputies from Butte and Shasta counties were involved in the gunfire, as well as a fish and wildlife warden. The suspect was unarmed during the incident, the paper reported.