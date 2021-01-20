Ian Rogers arraigned in Napa court on gun and bomb charges

Rogers “does not belong to any organizations promoting or advocating violence,” Raphael wrote earlier in a Tuesday email to the Napa Valley Register, saying that his client has been a gun collector for two decades.

The investigation is continuing and involves both state and federal officials, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Social media postings under Rogers’ name that remained online as of Tuesday night include praise for Trump going back to his 2016 election campaign, as well as various photos of guns and swords.

Other postings and text messages seen by investigators, however, painted a darker picture, McLeod argued, referring to a post saying that a response to Biden’s ascension to the White House “will involve breaking laws to save the republic” and texts such as “I want to blow up a Democrat building bad” and “I hope 45 goes to war. If he doesn’t, I will.” Another text referred to “blowing up the offices of Twitter and Facebook,” the social media giants that banned Trump from their platforms after his remarks before the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by rioters seeking to stop the counting of Electoral College votes confirming Biden’s victory.