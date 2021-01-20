Ian Rogers arraigned in Napa court on gun and bomb charges

Ian Rogers, the longtime Napa auto repair shop owner arrested last week, will face 28 felony counts of possessing bombs and illegal firearms after his arraignment Wednesday afternoon in Napa County Superior Court.
The office of county District Attorney Allison Haley released the criminal complaint in connection with the arrest of the 44-year-old Rogers on Friday and raids on his Napa home and his business, British Auto Repair of the Napa Valley on Action Avenue. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office, which detained Rogers, said authorities recovered five pipe bombs and several pounds of gunpowder, along with more than 50 guns — some of them illegal or unregistered — and 15,000 rounds of ammunition.
During a 33-minute arraignment hearing at the Napa County Courthouse, Judge Cynthia P. Smith denied a defense request to overturn a law enforcement motion boosting Rogers’ bail requirement from the original $100,000 to $5 million within hours of the arrest.
Charges include five counts of possessing a destructive device, five other counts of possessing a destructive device at a private habitation, and one count of possessing a destructive device with intent to injure.
Rogers also is accused on three counts of possessing an unregistered assault weapon, one count of converting a firearm into a machine gun, five counts of possessing or transporting a machine gun, eight counts of illegally possessing an assault weapon, and one count of silencer possession.
The weaponry found on Friday included 56 guns of various types, including rifles, shotguns and eight assault weapons — three of which Rogers admitted assembling himself, Deputy District Attorney Aimee McLeod said during the hearing. The pipe bombs were found inside a safe, and four were filled with black powder and equipped with end caps and fuses, she added.
“They’re not fireworks, and they’re not something to play with,” said McLeod, saying such devices likely would kill people within 5 feet of a blast and seriously injure others up to 20 feet away.
The arraignment took place at the Napa County Courthouse, but with attorneys taking part via Zoom videoconference due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Authorities obtained a warrant to search Rogers’ home and repair shop after receiving a tip that he possessed illegal weapons, the Sheriff’s Office said earlier. On Friday, a bomb squad blocked the driveway to British Auto Repair and a nearby section of the Napa Valley Vine Trail as various objects removed from the garage were detonated in a bunker assembled from old tires, with several small pops followed by a final, larger bang.
The complaint released Wednesday included no details about Rogers’ motivation for collecting the suspected firearms and bomb materials, and the Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed whether the raids were linked to nationwide protests reportedly planned by right-wing extremists before and during the inauguration of President Biden, who took the oath of office in Washington earlier Wednesday, six hours before the arraignment.
During the Wednesday hearing, however, McLeod, arguing in favor of the $5 million bail set for Rogers, said officers who seized weapons from his home and garage also found fascist-themed objects in his safe, including a Nazi flag, a knife labeled with a swastika and German memorabilia from the World War II period.
McLeod added that in addition to the guns, bombs and gunpowder, authorities recovered Kevlar vests, steel-plate body armor and three “go-bags” containing guns and ammunition, along with a copy of “The Anarchist’s Cookbook” and another book containing instructions on making homemade plastic explosive.
Conviction on all counts could result in a 30-year state prison term, according to McLeod, who said Rogers has an active passport and is married to a Ukrainian citizen.
Rogers’ defense attorney Jess Raphael pushed back against the bail increase, saying California law allows law enforcement to seek such a boost only when a lower bail is not enough to prevent a defendant fleeing before a court appearance, or to protect victims of domestic violence.
A lifetime spent in the North Bay — growing up in Sonoma before settling in Napa County — and the reliance of his family on income from British Auto Repair ensure he would stay in the community to face trial, Raphael argued, adding that Rogers has no criminal record.
“He’s owned a residence in American Canyon, he’s renting a residence in Napa, and he owns land to build a home near Lake Berryessa, which is also in Napa County,” he told Judge Smith.
Rogers opened British Auto Repair with his then-wife in 2005, and the couple lived in American Canyon until divorcing in 2014. Their house was sold in November and Rogers, who has since remarried, has lived in Napa since, with plans to eventually build a home near Lake Berryessa, according to his mother.
Rogers’ involvement in organized right-wing activities also has been minimal, added Raphael, who said his client's personal involvement extended only to taking part in two meetings of a group named “Three Up.”
A combing of Rogers’ social media posts showed no intent to travel to any protests at state capitols or at Biden’s inauguration, and there was no evidence of airplane tickets or COVID-19 tests required for air travel during the pandemic, according to Raphael. “It all shows very convincingly that he is a strong candidate to appear in court,” he told Judge Smith.
Rogers “does not belong to any organizations promoting or advocating violence,” Raphael wrote earlier in a Tuesday email to the Napa Valley Register, saying that his client has been a gun collector for two decades.
The investigation is continuing and involves both state and federal officials, according to the Sheriff’s office.
Social media postings under Rogers’ name that remained online as of Tuesday night include praise for Trump going back to his 2016 election campaign, as well as various photos of guns and swords.
Other postings and text messages seen by investigators, however, painted a darker picture, McLeod argued, referring to a post saying that a response to Biden’s ascension to the White House “will involve breaking laws to save the republic” and texts such as “I want to blow up a Democrat building bad” and “I hope 45 goes to war. If he doesn’t, I will.” Another text referred to “blowing up the offices of Twitter and Facebook,” the social media giants that banned Trump from their platforms after his remarks before the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by rioters seeking to stop the counting of Electoral College votes confirming Biden’s victory.
“He was geared up and ready, and we have to put all these items into the mindset he had at the time,” said McLeod.
During interviews Monday and Tuesday, Rogers’ mother said she had grown concerned about her son’s accumulation of guns and his increasingly strident support of former President Donald Trump and right-wing politics. However, she denied that Rogers had built any bombs, saying the explosive materials were firecrackers and a cherry bomb purchased last year on a visit to Wyoming, where he attended trade school in the mid-1990s to launch his career as a mechanic.
Despite being asked by his lawyer not to speak, Rogers, appearing at his arraignment by video, spoke briefly toward the end of the hearing. “I don’t like how Ms. McLeod called me a Nazi,” Rogers, who is being held in the Napa County jail, said of the deputy district attorney.
Judge Smith scheduled a hearing on plea entry and the bail amount for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 29.
