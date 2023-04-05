Downtown Napa’s vast Sullivan parking lot might be the future site of a combined headquarters for Napa city and county, a new county-only building — or simply the same old parking lot.

The county-owned 1.1-acre, 85-stall lot is bounded by Coombs, Third, Fourth and Randolph streets, near the Napa County jail. And it has a question mark on it these days.

On Tuesday, the Napa City Council was scheduled to talk about the lot in closed session. The agenda listed the city and county as negotiating parties for terms of payment.

Was the city of Napa poised to buy a block of downtown from the county? Not so fast. City Manager Steve Potter, before the meeting, indicated the city has simply heard the county has mentioned the idea of a possible partnership.

At any rate, the closed session was postponed because Mayor Scott Sedgley was absent. The discussion could instead happen on April 18.

When asked for comment on the Napa City Council closed session, Board of Supervisors Chairperson Belia Ramos said she had no comment, given this was a city agenda item.

So far, the only public comments on the possible future of the Sullivan parking lot have come from its owner, Napa County. And these comments have been sketchy.

On Jan. 31, the Board of Supervisors discussed what to do with county downtown properties. Supervisors looked at a staff-generated “white paper,” which was meant to be a conversation starter.

One idea floated in the white paper was that the interests of the city and county may converge, given that both governments want to replace aging downtown offices. They could raise a new building at the Sullivan lot, with such features as a shared chamber for the Board of Supervisors and the City Council.

On March 14, the Board of Supervisors again talked about its downtown properties. The idea came up of trying to build a new county building within a few years on the Sullivan lot, or the smaller jail parking lot.

County Public Works Director Steven Lederer told supervisors the county has asked the city of Napa if it wants to be part of a potential joint effort.

“It wouldn’t be a partnership with the city in the sense that, we would own the building, they would be a tenant in the building,” Lederer said. “But we would, if the city was interested, work on coming up with an agreement where, if they needed space, we would build it for them.”

The city will get back to the county about whether it wants to become a piece of that plan, he said.

A new building could cost $100 million to $165 million. The price could rise by $15 million if a new parking structure is needed, a county report said.

That estimate compares to the projected $124 million cost of a new downtown city hall the city of Napa proposed starting in 2017. The project, which would have unified city offices currently spread across eight sites – including a now-undersized City Hall built in 1952 – was suspended indefinitely in March 2021 amid budget cutbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board of Supervisors has yet to vote on whether to build a new, downtown building. The idea is being floated because supervisors favor selling the former Carithers department store site on First Street for redevelopment — but that would mean relocating employees.

And that would appear to be where things stand. More information might be coming from the city side within two weeks.

Napa Valley Register city editor Howard Yune contributed to this report.

