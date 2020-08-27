Identity theft investigation leads American Canyon police to Pleasanton

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 19-year-old San Leandro man was arrested Tuesday following a multiple-week investigation involving an apartment rental, the cash purchase of a BMW and a high-speed chase on Jameson Canyon Road that had to be aborted.

American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz said officers opened an identity theft investigation several weeks ago involving an apartment rental on Reliant Way and the all-cash purchase of a BMW.

On Sunday afternoon, officers attempted to detain the suspect when they saw him in the apartment building, but he fled at a high rate of speed, striking the open door of a police car, Ortiz said.

Police pursued the suspect, identified as Kiannis Kieki Woods, north on Highway 29, then east on Jameson Canyon Road. Woods drove at speeds over 100 mph, prompting police to abandon the chase before Red Top Road, Ortiz said.

Police shared the license number with law enforcement agencies in the area. On Wednesday afternoon, police learned that the vehicle was in a parking lot in Pleasanton.

Officers from American Canyon Police and the Napa Special Investigations Bureau staked out the vehicle. When Woods approached, he was arrested without incident, Ortiz said.