If Given A Chance Celebrates honors local high school students

If Given A Chance (IGAC) will honor 10 Napa County high school students who, with the help of this non-profit organization, have overcome formidable social, family, medical, and economic challenges to graduate from high school in 2022. The celebration, which is open to the public, takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 16 at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center.

These 10 students will continue to receive financial support and mentoring for academic and independent life skills from IGAC as they move on to vocational schools or colleges. They join over 400 Napa County youth who have been supported by IGAC over nearly three decades.

Tickets to the event and information on being a sponsor are available at ifgivenachance.org/awards.

“We are excited to host our first live event in over two years to mark our 27th year supporting resilient and inspiring Napa County students who have the grit and determination to choose higher education as their path to a better life,” said Allison Haley, IGAC’s board president and Napa County district attorney.

The following students will be honored:

Faith Ballesteros and Gabriela Martinez of American Canyon High School

Anny Castro and Guadalupe Garibay of Calistoga Jr/Sr High School

Alsiha Cilluffo of New Technology High School

Lobo DePonzi, Evelyn Guia Flores, and Dayron Solis of Napa High School,

Marjaine Rodriguez of Vintage High School

Samantha Uribe of Saint Helena High School

IGAC believes in the transformative power of financial support, education, mentors, and role models to change lives and create new pathways for success.

For more information, contact Peg Maddocks, executive director, at 707-260-5656 or email info@ifgivenachance.org.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.