Jocelyn Vega Robledo grew up in a home filled domestic violence, which culminated when she witnessed her father stab her mother to death. Today, as she prepares to graduate from Napa High, her goal is to become a defense attorney, "to help women like my mother."
Robledo is one of seven graduates of the class of 2019 who will get a helping hand towards achieving her dream from If Given a Chance, a Napa non-profit that identifies and and supports high school students who have overcome staggering odds, showing resilience and promise, as they go to college or trade schools. The group, founded in 1995, provides both financial support and mentoring for the students.
"Our pain is our power and hardships prepare people for extraordinary lives," Robledo told the audience at If Given a Chance's annual awards dinner on Friday at the Embassy Suites.
We are here to welcome "the newest members of the If Given a Chance family," said Bruce Miroglio, serving as MC for sold-out event.
The evening began with a lilting note as the Napa High Chamber Choir performed under the direction of director, Duncan Cooper.
"It's my favorite event in Napa County, said Allison Haley, Napa County district attorney, who shared her own story of growing up as the daughter of a father incarcerated in prison and a mother debilitated by drug and alcohol abuse. Growing up in an "unstable, unpredictable" environment, "I spent a lot of time visiting hospital rooms and jails," she said.
"My mother had so many problems, I became Not a Problem," said Haley, who worked her way through college and law school. "It's not only hard to navigate those traumatic effects, but the effects of such a childhood are felt for a long time.
"I am a child of trauma and I often think it's all going to crumble around me," she said. "I still get a surge of adrenaline when I hear a knock at the front door, thinking it might be the cops."
And because she is now Napa County's district attorney, she added, "it often is. I am not the person I would have been if I had not had these hard experiences growing up."
To the students, Haley said, "We saw that you have resilience and that you are ready. All we ask is that when we are too old and tired to keep up this work, you will take it up."
Then the soon-to graduate students told their own riveting stories, both of the harrowing circumstances of their youth and the goals they are determined to achieve.
Ilenna Brown, graduating from Napa High, was born to drug users, taken from them and put in orphanages and foster homes until she was adopted at 7. She lost this new home when the couple divorced and she found herself on her own at 17. Heading to Napa Valley College, she wants to be a journalist and work for the New York Times. "Sometimes life may fail us, but we can't fail ourselves," she told the audience.
Lily Leon, also a Napa High senior, dealt with a heart condition as a child, which inspired a dream to become a thoracic heart surgeon. "I was thrust into adulthood without support," she said, but she came up with a plan to finance school by enrolling in ROTC.
The same day she was accepted to the program, she was struck by a truck. "I missed three months of school but I am still standing," she said. "Thank you for supporting my dreams and one day I will be able to support others."
Oscar Loyola, graduating from Vintage, described his first day of school, recalling, "I didn't want to leave my mother's side." Eight years later, he was at her hospital bedside as he learned that she was going to die. "And it was she who left me."
He told of having to adjust to being alone, with no one to make breakfast, help him study or cook dinner. Still, he said, he takes inspiration from his hard-working parents, both immigrants. He plans to study business and finance.
Allyson Jose Martinez Saenz, from Napa High, fled Nicaragua with her family when her father began receiving death threats. They made it to Mexico where at school she encountered taunts about being from Central America. They were finally able to come the U.S. four years ago. Today, her mother, a doctor, is working as a housekeeper, and her father, an engineer, is working in a deli.
The ability to go to school has fired her ambition to earn a Ph.D. in finance. "I knew when I arrived in the U.S., things would change," she said. "School is not just my passion, it's my lifeline."
Jaime Santos, a valedictorian for American Canyon High School class of 2019, told the audience that his father, an alcoholic, abandoned his family when he was a year old, and he grew up with an abusive, hostile stepfather. "My mother protected me," he said, "she was my mother, my father and my friend." The first in his family to attend college, he want to be a physical therapist "or a corporate director at Nike."
Paloma Wood-Assemian moved to Richmond with her mom after rising rents pushed them out of Oakland. She began commuting to New Technology High in Napa for the quality of education but she told the audience, "the racism I've encountered in Napa has been like no other."
The only African-American in her graduating class, she said, she has been repeatedly "called the n-word." One class-mate sent her an email in which "he said he would like to revoke the 14th amendment and make me a slave again.
"I couldn't make sense that I was driving two hours each way each day to be hated," Wood-Assemian said, added that her experiences drove her to excel. She is graduating with both her high school diploma and enough college credits for an AA. She is heading to Howard University in Washington, D.C., with a goal of becoming a molecular biologist.
"I know we have to have Kleenex on hand," said Janna Waldinger, who has just joined If Given a Chance to coordinate the support services for the students and who was on the stage with the students as they told their stories. "But next year, I think we have to have Kleenex on the tables as well."
Retired Napa Superior Court Judge Ron Young, who had introduced each student, recalled that when he was on the bench, he would see people come before him and wish them well but also wish that more could be done for them. "Thank you for letting more be done," he told the audience.
Barry Martin, radio show host and co-founder of Lucky Penny theater, led an fundraising effort, which he described as, "fund a need, fund a hope, fund a dream.
"Despite everything that's happening in the world," he asked the audience, "I wonder how many of you still believe that people are fundamentally good at heart?"
When most of the room raised their hands, he said, "I thought that's the kind of people who would be here tonight."
Support that poured in from the audience including many tributes to Harris Nussbaum, 84, a retired teacher who was instrumental in launching If Given a Chance. Former students who were helped by the program were also on hand to give something back.
This year the If Given a Chance program is expanding to include six high school juniors who will get counseling as they begin to prepare to make decisions about their futures. In addition to mentoring, each will get $1,000 to help with the cost of applications and school deposits.
The program is also establishing a scholarship in memory of Bob Almeida and Harry Price, supporters of the program.
Waldinger said If Given a Chance learns of students from a variety of sources including high school counselors and teachers, as well as probation officers and organizations like Voices, which supports young people transitioning out of foster care. The hope, she added, is to spread the word about their work both to students and to potential supporters, who might want to donate or mentor or provide a room for a homeless student.
"So they know they are not alone," she said.