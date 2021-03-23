If Napa County stays the course, it could enter orange tier next week

Napa County for the first time since last fall has low enough COVID-19 numbers to qualify for the state’s less-restrictive orange tier — but one good week isn’t enough.
The state allows a jump in tiers only if counties maintain the qualifying numbers for two consecutive weeks. For Napa County, that makes March 30 the day to watch.
Moving from red to orange would allow stores, restaurants, houses of worship, movie theaters and fitness centers to serve more people indoors. Bowling alleys could open. Wineries could hold tastings indoors.
The Napa County Board of Supervisors received the update at its Tuesday meeting. The reaction wasn't one of overconfidence.
“Napans, you’ve heard we're on track to reach orange,” Board Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said. “But it’s really up to us make sure that we continue to double down on the measures we know work.”
Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, reminded people of those measures: wash hands frequently, wear face coverings, clean surfaces and keep a 6-foot social distance.
Her message will have to hit home amid what seems to be both COVID-19 fatigue and spring fever. Downtown Napa was packed this past, sun-drenched Saturday and some people on a crowded sidewalk didn’t wear masks.
California places its 58 counties in color tiers based on their COVID-19 cases. Colors range from the most restrictive purple to red to orange to the least restrictive yellow.
In keeping with a recent trend, the state announced Tuesday that Napa County over seven days averaged 4.6 new cases daily per 100,000 people, but adjusted this for testing rates to 2.6. That’s well within the state-adjusted rate of one to 3.9 needed to move to orange.
In another development, the county announced Tuesday that eight vaccinated people in the skilled nursing facility at the Veterans Home of California at Yountville tested positive for COVID-19.
Seven of the eight people are fully vaccinated, the other partially. Six of the eight are asymptomatic, with the cases revealed during surveillance testing at the facility, county officials said.
Two cases involve a variant strain. However, the strain is not listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a variant of concern or interest. That means the strain shows no evidence of increased transmissibility or more severe disease or reduced effectiveness of vaccine, Relucio said.
The strain is B.1.1.222.
Napa County is working with the state to investigate the matter, including a look at the vaccines used to vaccinate the individuals. Perhaps there was a defective vaccine lot. Perhaps the vaccine wasn’t stored at the right temperature, Relucio said.
Instances of vaccinated people contracting COVID-19 have been reported elsewhere in the United States. For example, Minnesota and Oregon have reported cases.
“Some COVID-19 cases in vaccinated individuals, known as vaccine breakthrough cases, are expected,” according to the Contra Costa Health Services.
Napa County reported Tuesday 23,692 residents are fully vaccinated, or 17% of the population. That includes 12,816 people age 65 and older, or 49% of that population. It includes 7,534 people age 75 and older, or 67% of that population.
The county continues to vaccinate such target groups as those ages 65 and older and workers such as teachers and food and agricultural workers. It has started to vaccinate people ages 16-64 with certain medical conditions.
Meanwhile, Solano and Contra Costa counties have stated they will vaccinate anyone ages 50 and older regardless of medical condition, ahead of the state guidelines. The Napa Valley Register asked county officials when Napa County might follow.
Napa County will continue to follow the state guidelines as they evolve, county spokesperson Janet Upton said in an email.
“With 50% of the population now eligible, we want to make sure they all are able to get vaccines before opening it up to the general population by age,” Upton said.
Napa County has had 72,180 doses of the mostly two-dose vaccines administered to residents and people who work here. The county said 68,846 doses went to county residents.
This latter number is up by 5,453 doses from the figure reported last Tuesday.
