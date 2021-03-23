If Napa County stays the course, it could enter orange tier next week

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Napa County is working with the state to investigate the matter, including a look at the vaccines used to vaccinate the individuals. Perhaps there was a defective vaccine lot. Perhaps the vaccine wasn’t stored at the right temperature, Relucio said.

Instances of vaccinated people contracting COVID-19 have been reported elsewhere in the United States. For example, Minnesota and Oregon have reported cases.

“Some COVID-19 cases in vaccinated individuals, known as vaccine breakthrough cases, are expected,” according to the Contra Costa Health Services.

Napa County reported Tuesday 23,692 residents are fully vaccinated, or 17% of the population. That includes 12,816 people age 65 and older, or 49% of that population. It includes 7,534 people age 75 and older, or 67% of that population.

The county continues to vaccinate such target groups as those ages 65 and older and workers such as teachers and food and agricultural workers. It has started to vaccinate people ages 16-64 with certain medical conditions.

Meanwhile, Solano and Contra Costa counties have stated they will vaccinate anyone ages 50 and older regardless of medical condition, ahead of the state guidelines. The Napa Valley Register asked county officials when Napa County might follow.