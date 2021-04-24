If Yao Family Wines auctioned off NFTs, might more Napa Valley wineries soon do the same?

Napa Valley’s Yao Family Wines made headlines after the winery announced it intended to become the first in the world to pair NFTs with bottles of its wine at auction.

NFT stands for “non-fungible token.” A fungible item is something like a $1 bill, according to Sam Goundar, editor-in-chief of the International Journal of Blockchains and Cryptocurrencies: “Your $1 is equal to someone else’s $1 in value,” he wrote in an email.

A non-fungible item, then, is something not interchangeable, according to Goundar. If you drew the Eiffel Tower, Goundar said, your sketch would not have the same inherent value as a sketch drawn by another artist, even though you’ve both drawn the same thing. The two works of art have creative differences which make them unique, therefore qualifying them as something non-fungible.