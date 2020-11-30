If you visited family for Thanksgiving despite COVID-19, here's what you need to do today

Health officials implored people not to gather over Thanksgiving with family, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that is crowding hospitals, leaving some understaffed. But hundreds of thousands of California residents did so anyway, saying the moment with family was precious enough to take the risk.
Now, those health officials have another request:
Anyone who gathered in a family setting this past weekend should assume for the moment that they have the virus. That means quarantining for 14 days. Call it penance for your indulgence, they say.
Health officials say they fear that Thanksgiving get-togethers have amplified the virus spread at a risky moment. The numbers of cases per day and hospitalizations in Sacramento and California have been shooting upward dramatically since Halloween.
But, they say, the damage can be mitigated to an extent if people who were with others over Thanksgiving now steer clear of others during the 14-day gestation period for the virus.
"We are very worried about a Thanksgiving bump," Sacramento County health chief Dr. Peter Beilenson said. "It is crucial to keep the surge down."
People don't necessarily need to take an immediate virus test because the test may not catch a gestating virus, misleading the person into thinking they are negative when they are in fact infected and asymptomatic.
Key steps, according to Yolo County Health Officer Aimee Sisson:
— Quarantine at home if you traveled, especially if you went to a place where COVID-19 is spreading rapidly, which is happening in much of California and the country.
— Don't gather this week with coworkers.
— If you need groceries or food, get it delivered to your house.
— If you take a post-Thanksgiving virus test that comes in negative, it should not shorten the 14-day quarantine period, because the virus may not be immediately detectable.
— Don't travel for the next holiday (i.e. Christmas).
Increasingly, officials say, the virus is being passed along among people ages 18-49, many of whom do not have symptoms or only mild symptoms, thus spread it unknowingly to others, some of whom are elderly and more susceptible to serious health problems from becoming infected.
The moment is critical, as well, health officials say, because hospitals are being hit with a record high number of COVID-19 cases. On Saturday, Sacramento County hospitals' virus patient numbers jumped to a record 284, and on Sunday the number jumped again to 303 — a quadrupling of COVID-19 patient numbers in just six weeks.
Similarly, both California and the nation this weekend hit record highs of virus patients. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases official, on Sunday warned that the country is likely to see a surge on top of the existing case surge as more people gather indoors, against health advice, in groups this holiday season.
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.
WATCH NOW: U.S. POSTAL SERVICE: SEND HOLIDAY MAIL EARLY
SEE THE WEEK IN CARTOONS
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Nick Anderson cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Tim Campbell
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Nick Anderson cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Clay Bennett editorial cartoon
Complete coronavirus coverage from the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star, and The Weekly Calistogan: Fall/Winter 2020 edition
This webpage contains all Napa County coronavirus coverage as featured in the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star and The Weekly Calistogan. This page will be updated as news comes in. Please bookmark this page to stay on top of local developments.
Submit news tips here: https://napavalleyregister.com/forms/news-tips/news_tips/
Starting Tuesday, restaurants and wine tasting rooms will not be allowed to serve the public indoors. Houses of worship also can only operate outdoors.
Amid the pandemic's upsurge this fall, Napa residents — and visitors to the valley — are paring down their holiday guest lists to keep safe and stop the spread.
The rise in local COVID-19 cases has not yet translated into a dramatic increase in hospitalizations, Queen of the Valley reports.
Napa County plummeted overnight into to the purple "tier" and many local business owners are scrambling.
A resident reports that 11 people living at the home, including three in nursing care, have tested positive for the virus.
Five employees and 18 students attending classes at NVUSD schools have contracted the coronavirus since late October, the district superintendent announced Thursday.
Cases rose by over 50% this week, setting the county up for possibly more restrictions on businesses as soon as next week.
Senator Bill Dodd’s latest town hall featured experts who spoke about how 2021 might shape up for Napa County.
Social gatherings in homes are a major source of new COVID cases in the state.
Major holiday celebrations are being canceled due to the pandemic which continues to reshape community life.
Sixty percent of new cases were people who identified as Hispanic/Latinx, the county reported.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.