If you visited family for Thanksgiving despite COVID-19, here's what you need to do today

Key steps, according to Yolo County Health Officer Aimee Sisson:

— Quarantine at home if you traveled, especially if you went to a place where COVID-19 is spreading rapidly, which is happening in much of California and the country.

— Don't gather this week with coworkers.

— If you need groceries or food, get it delivered to your house.

— If you take a post-Thanksgiving virus test that comes in negative, it should not shorten the 14-day quarantine period, because the virus may not be immediately detectable.

— Don't travel for the next holiday (i.e. Christmas).

Increasingly, officials say, the virus is being passed along among people ages 18-49, many of whom do not have symptoms or only mild symptoms, thus spread it unknowingly to others, some of whom are elderly and more susceptible to serious health problems from becoming infected.

The moment is critical, as well, health officials say, because hospitals are being hit with a record high number of COVID-19 cases. On Saturday, Sacramento County hospitals' virus patient numbers jumped to a record 284, and on Sunday the number jumped again to 303 — a quadrupling of COVID-19 patient numbers in just six weeks.