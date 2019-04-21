A Benicia man arrested Saturday night in American Canyon was found with materials forbidden for a convicted felon to own, according to police.
At 10:31 p.m., officers were called to the Wal-Mart at 7011 Main St. after reports of a suspicious RV parked outside the store, according to Sgt. Jeff Matlock.
Police contacted 36-year-old Kenneth Dale Brooks and then searched the RV, finding ammunition, a canister of pepper spray, suspected methamphetamine and several methamphetamine pipes, as well as lock-picking tools and a butterfly knife, Matlock said.
Brooks was detained and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of ammunition possession by a felon and misuse of tear gas, both felony counts. He also faces misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, burglary tools and a switchblade.