'I'm still here': Clemente’s moves to new home in north Napa

Longtime Clemente’s customers have been known to bring in their own pots to fill and take home their favorite ravioli or malfatti.

I’ll have a “two and two,” some will say. Or a “three and three.”

Two and two means two dozen ravioli and two dozen malfatti. Three and three is three dozen.

It’s a tradition, and a meal, that goes back to 1920's Napa, when Clemente Cittoni worked for Theresa Tamburelli at the Depot Restaurant, explained Joanne Cittoni Gonzalez, Clemente’s daughter.

Locals may recall that the popular eatery was situated in the middle of a car lot on Soscol Avenue.

Tamburelli taught Clemente her famous, and secret, recipes, Cittoni Gonzalez said.

After the Depot closed, the Italian native eventually opened a take-out operation. It was located in the most unlikeliest of places — inside Val’s Liquors, a downtown liquor store.

And it was a hit.

Locals, and visitors, came from near and far to take home the traditional Italian pasta dishes, soups and sides.

For 16 years, Clemente’s fans made their pilgrimage to Clemente’s at Val’s.

The Depot's malfatti man returns Clemente Cittoni is again making malfatti, ravioli and other Italian comfort foods, but please bring your pot to carry them home in.

However, this past August, Clemente’s made a big change. After 14 years, it moved out of downtown Napa.

The restaurant is now located within the Food Mill at 704 Trancas St. Clemente’s staff are now employees of Mike Reza, who owns the Food Mill. In addition to Food Mill pizza, deli and other offerings, diners can now order from Clemente’s menu, which is also on display.

“We’re still getting used to everything,” at the new location, said Cittoni Gonzalez, but she already feels “blessed.”

So far, the atmosphere and people at the Food Mill “are amazing,” she said. The Clemente’s customers “that have been following us for years and years — they come in and they’re so excited.” She also thinks more customers are finding them on the east side of Napa, compared to downtown. The Food Mill is closer to their homes, she thinks.

Cittoni Gonzalez said that the family chose this new location for several reasons. First, it has plenty of parking. Second, there’s room to sit down and eat inside, and third, the kitchen is much bigger.

That means more room to make malfatti. For those not in the know, malfatti is like a ravioli without the pasta pillow case.

The word has been translated as “mistake” or “poorly made,” but don’t tell that to malfatti fans.

Some have called Tamburelli the “matriarch of malfatti.” Others claim the little dumpling was invented in Italy many, many years ago. Regardless, it is the star of the show at Clemente’s.

Reza said it was an honor to hire the Cittonis to make their famous pastas at the Food Mill.

“They are part of the Napa history,” he said. “Everybody knows them,” and loves them.

Clemente, 84, talked about his new workplace while browning a large cast iron skillet full of garlic.

“It takes a little time to get adjusted,” he said in his Italian accent, but “it’s nice, real nice,” he said gesturing around the large kitchen.

“Now I gotta fix the sauce,” said Cittoni, turning back to the stove. He was referring to the red sauce bubbling in two 10-gallon cooking pots.

As he stirred, Cittoni reminisced about his days at the Depot Restaurant. He started as a dishwasher, and "I learn everything from Mrs. Tamburelli.” Including the malfatti.

Tamburelli didn't use exact recipes and neither does he, said Cittoni.

"I measure nothing. Just by eyes, sweetheart."

"Then you taste it,” he said. “If you need a little salt, you put a little more. You can always add. Taste it before you put more in.”

Clemente’s may have left downtown, but the annex kitchen inside Val’s Liquors won’t be vacant for long.

Goksel Gulec said he will open G’s Gourmet Street Food at 1531 Third St. in the next three weeks.

“G's Gourmet Street Food will be a local street kitchen combining gourmet cooking techniques with modern street food ideas,” said Gulec. The menu will include tacos, empanadas, wings, burgers, paninis, desserts and smoothies.