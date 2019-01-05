Breaking
Imola Avenue to be reinvented to make Napa walkers, cyclists feel safe
Imola Avenue is a decades-old city of Napa main drag that in coming years could see changes to fit the less car-centric notions of the 21st century.
The Napa Valley Transportation Authority and city are studying Imola Avenue. The goal is to create better walking and biking links with the area’s shops, homes, trails and schools, as well as to simply make a gateway street look better.
Resident Shawn Stephenson has some suggestions. He recently walked along a section of Imola Avenue east of Highway 29 where dirt meets bike lane, with cars whizzing by. He wants a sidewalk there.
“We need to be further off the street,” Stephenson said.
He’s also cycled this section of Imola Avenue. Bike lanes should be colored green or blue to stand out to passing motorists, he said.
Stephenson was walking between his house west of Highway 29 and the River Park Shopping Center, a distance of less than a mile with no convenient alternative route. He doesn’t feel completely safe on Imola Avenue.
“Oh, no,” he said. “People don’t pay attention.”
A
street of contrasts
Imola Avenue is three miles of complexity and contrast. It is in various sections a city residential neighborhood street, state Highway 121 with shopping centers, a graceful, arching bridge over the Napa River near the Napa Valley Vine Trail and a rural county road leading to Skyline Wilderness Park.
Some places have sidewalks. Some don’t or have sporadic sidewalks. Some places have bike lanes. Some don’t. Some places have landscaping. Some don’t or have only minimal landscaping.
When the NVTA did its Napa Countywide Pedestrian Plan three years ago, it asked residents to submit online comments on needed improvements. A number of people had issues with Imola Avenue.
“Imola needs more crosswalks,” one resident wrote about the west residential section.
“High speed traffic here – very dangerous!” another wrote about the Highway 121 section.
“I see families with small children walking in the street here everyday because there are no sidewalks or crosswalks,” wrote another about the eastern residential section near the Napa County Office of Education schools.
“Would like a biking/walking path to Skyline Park,” another wrote about the rural county section.
Imola Avenue from 2006 to 2016 had three pedestrians injured in three separate accidents, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission’s Vital Signs report. Vital Signs reported no cyclist or pedestrian fatalities.
The city of Napa has other streets where cyclists and walkers face challenges. Lincoln Avenue during the same period had seven pedestrian injuries and one cyclist injury. Jefferson Street had seven pedestrian injuries and seven cyclist injuries, according to Vital Signs.
Imola Avenue poses a unique challenge. Its various sections are under various jurisdictions – the city of Napa, Caltrans and Napa County—each of which must be involved in any corridor-length transformation.
Looking for solutions
The city of Napa is tackling the aesthetic piece of the planned Imola Avenue renewal with a plan to make the stretch between Highway 29 and Coombs Street more appealing. Yellow, red and purple flowers, new trees and artistically arranged rocks could add some dash to the medians.
“I want someone to go down the street and say, ‘Wow, somebody lives here and cares about this part of town,’” Mayor Jill Techel said during a November 2017 City Council hearing.
Because this stretch is a state highway, the city had to receive an encroachment permit and maintenance agreement from Caltrans. That has just happened.
“We’re now poised to put that project out to bid and award it and have it constructed in springtime,” city Design Division Senior Civil Engineer John Ferons said last month.
Now the Napa Valley Transportation Authority launching a $255,000 study by GHD engineering firm to create a better Imola Avenue experience for non-auto travelers going to the area’s homes, shops and schools. The agency among other things is looking at safety issues.
“It’s not comfortable for bicyclists and pedestrians,” NVTA Executive Director Kate Miller said.
Community members will be able to attend public meetings in 2019 to give their Imola Avenue improvement ideas to the NVTA. The study is to be completed by June 30, 2020.
The NVTA wants to do more than describe the Imola Avenue of people’s dreams with no constraints such as money. It also wants to describe a future for Imola Avenue that’s realistic.
“That has been articulated by the jurisdictions, that we need to be able to do a plan we can implement,” Miller said. “One way to do that is to do near-term projects, mid-term projects and long-term projects.”
The price tag for improvements-to-be-identified by a study-to-be is, of course, unknown. But the NVTA’s 2016 Napa Countywide Pedestrian Plan said adding sidewalks and bike facilities along Imola Avenue from Foster Road to the eastern city limits would cost $6.5 million.
Miller said the Imola Avenue plan will list possible funding sources for the various projects.
All of this means Imola Avenue should be in the news during coming months. Decades after its birth, the thoroughfare is targeted for rebirth.
Imola—a place and a street
The name “Imola” once applied not to a road, but to a place. Napa State Hospital in early 1900 newspaper stories is often referred to not as being near the city of Napa, but in Imola. A post office called Imola opened at the hospital in 1920.
Promoters of what was then called the Napa State Asylum for the Insane saw similarities between California and Italy. They took “Imola” from the name of the Italian city, a 2009 city of Napa history said.
One of the first mentions of Imola Avenue in the Napa Register came in Feb. 27, 1931, when PG&E laid a gas line to serve 17 customers along the stretch near Napa State Hospital.
Imola Avenue became a local transportation force on Oct. 1, 1949. That’s when former Napa County Board of Supervisors Chair Thomas Maxwell cut the ribbon for a new Erector-set style Napa River metal drawbridge that was named after him.
This $468,000 bridge allowed Imola Avenue to serve as the area’s main east-west highway crossing the valley. The highway had previously run along Third Street in downtown Napa, so choking the road with cars and trucks that traveling a half-mile could take a half-hour.
“The people of Napa County are to be congratulated on their sound thinking, planning and excellent execution of this project,” state Highway Engineer George McCoy said when the bridge opened.
About this time, the city of Napa went on a building boom in the Imola Avenue area. New development such as the 230-home subdivision between Coombs Street and South Jefferson Street began sprouting.
Imola Avenue’s days as Highway 29 ended in the early 1980s, when Highway 29 moved to the south to the new Butler Bridge over the Napa River. But a stretch of the road retained its Highway 121 status as a state route between Sonoma County and Lake Berryessa.
Imola Avenue’s old, green Maxwell Bridge became a local landmark, with cars rumbling over its metal drawbridge section until 2005. Then the bridge came down after today’s high-arching concrete bridge went up as part of the Napa flood control project to leave more room for Napa River floodwaters.
The metal Maxwell Bridge seems to symbolize the Imola Avenue of the past – utilitarian and auto-orientated.
And the new bridge just might symbolize the Imola Avenue of the future – more graceful with consideration given to walking and biking, as well as driving. At least, that’s the goal.