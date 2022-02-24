Imola Avenue traffic signal near Highway 29 in Napa to be out March 1

The traffic light at the intersection of Imola Avenue and the southbound Highway 29 offramp is scheduled to be turned off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday March 1.
A temporary stop sign will be in place during this time frame. Pacific, Gas & Electric is turning off the signals due to the Imola park-and-ride project construction, according to the Napa Valley Transportation Authority.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…
"Drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians will need to pay extra attention at this intersection and proceed with caution," NVTA spokesperson Valerie Walston said.
The park-and-ride lot on Golden Gate Drive near Imola Avenue is being renovated. The project includes adding express bus stops at adjacent Highway 29 ramps and a sidewalk on the south side of Imola Avenue under the Highway 29 overpass.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
German POWs worked on Napa ranches and farms during World War II. Here's one family's story.
The American Canyon man who was shot on Highway 29 in south Napa continues to recover in the hospital and may be released midweek.
Napa student Diana Baldovino offers free menstrual supplies for anyone in need.
Napa Valley’s Shafer Vineyards, an icon of the Stags Leap District, has sold its winery to South Korean retail company Shinsegae for $250.3 million.
A small group of Vintage High School students decided that enough was enough Friday afternoon, walking out in protest of the school’s continue…
Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza’s decision to recuse himself from further decisions on the Walt Ranch vineyard project has injected a d…
Mr. Monopoly recently made an appearance in Napa Valley — to announce new game plans.
Burbank Housing awarded $18.1 million to make Napa's Wine Valley Lodge into permanent supportive housing
Burbank Housing, in partnership with Napa County and the city of Napa, has been awarded roughly $18.1 million in state funding to convert Napa…
Station owner Wine Down Media turned the AM station into Napa County's first all-Spanish-language radio outlet starting Jan. 3.
A luxury bed and breakfast inn, which the owner intends to call the Hotel California, is one step closer to coming to Napa.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.