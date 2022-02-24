Imola Avenue traffic signal near Highway 29 in Napa to be out March 1

The traffic light at the intersection of Imola Avenue and the southbound Highway 29 offramp is scheduled to be turned off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday March 1.

A temporary stop sign will be in place during this time frame. Pacific, Gas & Electric is turning off the signals due to the Imola park-and-ride project construction, according to the Napa Valley Transportation Authority.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

"Drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians will need to pay extra attention at this intersection and proceed with caution," NVTA spokesperson Valerie Walston said.

The park-and-ride lot on Golden Gate Drive near Imola Avenue is being renovated. The project includes adding express bus stops at adjacent Highway 29 ramps and a sidewalk on the south side of Imola Avenue under the Highway 29 overpass.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.