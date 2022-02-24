 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Imola Avenue traffic signal near Highway 29 in Napa to be out March 1

Imola park and ride

Construction work for the Imola park-and-ride project is affecting traffic on Imola Avenue. On Tuesday March 1, the traffic signal at Imola Avenue and northbound Highway 29 is to be turned off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and replaced with a temporary stop sign.

 Barry Eberling

The traffic light at the intersection of Imola Avenue and the southbound Highway 29 offramp is scheduled to be turned off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday March 1.

A temporary stop sign will be in place during this time frame. Pacific, Gas & Electric is turning off the signals due to the Imola park-and-ride project construction, according to the Napa Valley Transportation Authority.

"Drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians will need to pay extra attention at this intersection and proceed with caution," NVTA spokesperson Valerie Walston said.

The park-and-ride lot on Golden Gate Drive near Imola Avenue is being renovated. The project includes adding express bus stops at adjacent Highway 29 ramps and a sidewalk on the south side of Imola Avenue under the Highway 29 overpass.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Sleeping with the enemy' Russian troops try to pick up Ukrainian women on Tinder

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News