Imola park-and-ride lot renovation beginning

A $3.1 million renovation of the Imola park-and-ride lot could be the start of some big changes for Imola Avenue as a whole.

The lot along Golden Gate Drive near Imola Avenue in the city of Napa was built during the early 1980s and doesn’t look like it’s had a facelift since. Weeds grow out of cracked asphalt pavement.

Nor is the lot exceedingly popular. A couple of dozen vehicles might be seen in its 76 spaces on a typical day. There’s a sense of a heyday long past.

The Napa Valley Transportation Authority (NVTA) on Monday held a groundbreaking ceremony for the renovation. Plans call for new pavement, electric vehicle charging stations, better bike lockers, better lighting and the return of express bus service to BART.

Work should be finished in about six months, depending on the weather, transportation officials said. Then commuters will have a better place to park to catch carpools or buses.

Public transportation is about convenience and efficiency, Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley said during the groundbreaking ceremony.

“What could be more convenient than this location along the Imola corridor?” he said.