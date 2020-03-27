Impact of coronavirus on Napa's workforce may be just beginning

“What that means is that they have to have some income during this time, kind of like a bridge, so that we can recover as an economy much more quickly,” he said. “If you can know that your employees will be fine and then can lay low and hire them back once we flatten the curve, so to speak, it’s that much more efficient.”

Napa’s Small Business Development Center is working in tandem with Workforce Alliance and the appropriate bodies at the state and federal levels to provide local companies with enough money to survive. These loans may not keep the doors open during this "shelter-in-place" period, but it may allow owners to keep employees on the payroll.

Some businesses have opted for a different approach, furloughing workers rather than laying them off. Furlough generally functions like an unpaid leave of absence. Employees don’t receive any income, but they’re provided with continued health benefits and the tacit promise of a job when things return to normal, assuming the business is solvent enough to continue operations.

Tourism hit hard

Much of the sunny forecast predicted by Workforce Alliance was due to “an expanded visitor industry” that made Napa “a global destination for food and wine.”