Local activists have set Tuesday as the date for a rally urging for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
The event at Veterans Memorial Park is being called a “Nobody is Above the Law Rally,” one of some 400 similar events across the U.S., said Lisa Seran, a Napa organizer. The group plans to gather at 5:30 p.m. at Veterans Park, Seran said. The vote is likely next week, she said.
“Protesters will demand that the House of Representatives fulfills its constitutional duty by impeaching Donald Trump and that the Senate remove him from office for failing to honor his Oath of Office,” Seran said in an email.
The intent is to march around the block, with signs reading “#NotAboveTheLaw,” she said.
To RSVP for the Napa event, go https://bit.ly/34eJ8L2