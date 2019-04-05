Chris Cammarata has never been to Monaco or met its prince but thanks to his artwork, he’s about to have his own brush with royalty.
Cammarata, a Napa artist, was selected to paint two portraits of Grace Kelly for an April art show in Monaco. The event is dedicated to Kelly’s Hollywood years. Kelly, an American actress, married Prince Ranier III of Monaco in 1956.
Cammarata's two paintings, along with 48 others, will be on display at the Prince of Monaco auto museum, located in the principality of Monaco, on the Mediterranean coastline.
The show, presented “under the High Patronage of His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco,” and other sponsors, “will pay tribute on the 90th anniversary of the birth of Princess Grace,” with an event “combining art with classic American cinema of the 1950s and 1960s.”
Cammarata connected with the Monaco art show via St. Helena art gallery Caldwell Snyder.
The artist submitted six concept drawings through the gallery before he got the news he’d been selected for the project.
“It’s pretty amazing,” Cammarata said during an interview this week.
“I’m honored” to have been chosen, especially in the company of the other artists, some of whom he considers his idols.
Four days a week Cammarata works in logistics for Williams-Sonoma in Richmond. The other three days he’s able to work on his art, which can be found in several other galleries and locations in Napa Valley.
Around two months ago, he received an elaborate invitation to the event. “It said please RSVP by April 2. I did within two seconds,” he said with a laugh.
Cammarata said he and his fiance Lori Sax are on “cloud nine" about the art show and trip.
“We’re going to meet royalty,” he said. “Who does that? This is insane.”
He and Sax have to pay their own way to Monaco, but the proceeds from the purchase of his paintings for the show will help cover those costs. His original work sells for $1,000 to $5,000, said the artist.
On top of the exhibit, this will be his first time to visit Europe, let alone Monaco, said Cammarata. And it’s to become part of a royal art show, he said in amazement. “It’s crazy.”
He’ll attend a “star studded” opening on April 18 in Monaco where Cammarata will meet the other artists. Produced by Stephane Bolongare and Adriana Karembeu, the event includes the 50 artworks, a memorabilia book, interactive video opportunities with visiting celebrities such as Patrick Duffy and Linda Evans, music performances and a cocktail reception.
The exhibit, which runs from April 19-30, “is meant to evoke flashbacks to 1950s Hollywood,” said a news release.
It turns out there's a bit of kismet to Cammarata’s story. Back in the 1980s, Princess Grace’s daughter Princess Stephanie was often featured in media and tabloids. Cammarata, 58, said he was always quite taken with the princess. So much so that he named his second daughter Stephanie.
In an unexpected and surprising twist, “I painted the mother of the woman I named my daughter after,” he said.
Cammarata said if he gets the chance to talk to Prince Albert personally, he’s not sure what he’d say or ask him. “I hope I remember my name in that moment,” he jokingly.
Locals who are interested in meeting Cammarata or seeing his work don’t have to go all the way to Monaco. He’ll have a booth at the Yountville, Art, Sip, and Stroll on April 27, just a week after the Monaco trip.
“I image I will also have some great stories to share with folks,” he said.