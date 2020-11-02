In Angwin, civilian pilots step in to ferry cargo during disasters

Coeytaux said Chris Cho, manager of Virgil O. Parrett Field, has been instrumental in helping the Angwin DART get off the ground and offering a computer and office space.

“It’s fabulous to be working with so much support,” she said.

The Angwin DART is looking for help: not only from local pilots, but volunteers who can load and unload cargo, assist with database management and paperwork, and operate a ham radio in case communication networks fail.

“We’re looking for licensed ham radio technicians, which would give us an alternate form of communication,” Coeytaux said. “As we’ve seen, when there’s a disaster the power goes out, computers are out, internet is gone. There’s no way to communicate, which is a huge problem for an organization. Handheld radios are the perfect solution to that.”

“If someone isn’t licensed, I could help them get licensed for free,” Coeytaux added. “But I know there are a lot of technicians out there, and maybe some would be happy to help out.”

Coeytaux said DART relies entirely on volunteers, right down to the pilots who assume liability, pay for their own fuel, and fly on their own time.

“I take my hat off to all the volunteers,” she said.