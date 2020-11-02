In Angwin, civilian pilots step in to ferry cargo during disasters

ANGWIN — At the height of the LNU Lightning Complex Fires, amidst strict no-fly orders imposed by Cal Fire, a sleek civilian plane took off from Angwin’s Virgil O. Parrett Field.
Flying under a rare exemption from the no-fly order, pilot Bob Edwards and co-pilot Marielle Coeytaux were heading to San Martin to fetch a payload of 500 donated face shields.
Once they returned to Angwin, Coeytaux drove the face shields down the hill so they could be doled out to local organizations through Napa County’s Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD).
Weeks later, Edwards was back in the air, helping deliver 100,000 KN95 masks to firefighters in Eugene, Oregon.
The missions were examples of how civilian pilots working through the Disaster Airlift Response Team (DART) program can deliver medical supplies, personal protective equipment and other vital cargo to disaster areas.
“If it’s a local organization, they can call me with a request,” explained Coeytaux, director of the newly certified Angwin DART, which is part of the statewide CalDART network. “If my Angwin DART can’t respond, I pass it on to others, like the DART in Napa.”
“Or an organization can donate something, and the information is passed on to CalDART, which tells all the little DARTs to check with their COADs and see if they need whatever is being offered,” Coeytaux said. “That’s how the last two operations have been carried out.”
Coeytaux said Chris Cho, manager of Virgil O. Parrett Field, has been instrumental in helping the Angwin DART get off the ground and offering a computer and office space.
“It’s fabulous to be working with so much support,” she said.
The Angwin DART is looking for help: not only from local pilots, but volunteers who can load and unload cargo, assist with database management and paperwork, and operate a ham radio in case communication networks fail.
“We’re looking for licensed ham radio technicians, which would give us an alternate form of communication,” Coeytaux said. “As we’ve seen, when there’s a disaster the power goes out, computers are out, internet is gone. There’s no way to communicate, which is a huge problem for an organization. Handheld radios are the perfect solution to that.”
“If someone isn’t licensed, I could help them get licensed for free,” Coeytaux added. “But I know there are a lot of technicians out there, and maybe some would be happy to help out.”
Coeytaux said DART relies entirely on volunteers, right down to the pilots who assume liability, pay for their own fuel, and fly on their own time.
“I take my hat off to all the volunteers,” she said.
Potential volunteers should call Coeytaux at 927-6585.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
