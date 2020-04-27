In effort to save money, many Napans not paying water bills

Households that don’t settle their debt then receive a red tag warning, which notifies them they have 10 days to pay the bill in full before their water gets shut off. Ordinarily, the vast majority of people who receive a delinquency notice and/or a red tag warning pay the owed amount in full and avoid a shut-off.

In the nine billing cycles before the shelter-in-home mandate was issued in Napa County, the average number of households on the “shut-off list” was only 44, data shows. In the two billing cycles since the mandate, a total of 414 households have been put on the list.

City workers are no longer going out to households to put red tags on their meters, and far fewer people are actually paying the bill after receiving the delinquency notice, according to the city.

According to Prebula, the “unemployment rate and the uncertainty of the speed of the economic recovery” are largely to blame. “Individuals and business are looking to hold onto cash as much as possible,” he said.