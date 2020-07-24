In it for the long haul: Napa High School sweethearts mark 72 years of marriage

“My granny gave me a $20 bill and her black cast iron frying pan. She said this might come in handy. I still have it.”

“Then we found a cute little cottage on Main Street in Napa” to start their married life, she said.

Frank joined the Marine Reserves. They had their first baby in 1949 and then a second the next year.

And then Frank got called up. He served in Korea for a year and half, she recalled.

A third child was born in 1952. For about 19 years, Joan worked as a dental assistant and bookkeeper. Frank had a long career at Basalt Rock, Kaiser Steel and then Oregon Steel. He’s been retired for 26 years.

With careful planning, Frank and Joan managed to travel across the U.S. and Europe and the Middle East. For about 18 months, they lived in Iran, while Frank was working for Kaiser Steel on a pipe mill for the then-Shah of Iran.

“I did everything” at Kaiser Steel, he recalled.

“It was boiling hot” in Iran, Joan recalled. “Hotter than Hades.”

Of course, marriage is never perfect, said Joan.

Joan said she has a “Type A” personality – always “at it,” she said.