In it for the long haul: Napa High School sweethearts mark 72 years of marriage

Most couples consider a 50th wedding anniversary quite an accomplishment.
Frank and Joan Burrell can top that – by 22 years.
This longtime Napa couple, now 90 and 91, will celebrate their 72nd wedding anniversary on Aug. 7.
They got married in 1948.
“I was just shy of 19” when they got married, recalled Joan.
“He was just shy of 20,” she said of Frank.
Yes, that seems young now, she said, but that’s how it was back then.
“It was a long time ago,” said Frank.
The truth was, “I didn’t want anybody else to get him,” said Joan.
They first met in the halls at Napa High school, she said.
“He was a darling guy,” she said. “He had big, big brown eyes with dark curly hair.”
“All the girls at Napa High were calling him,” Joan recalled. “He was on the track team but he never ran fast enough to get away from me.”
“I knew he was the one,” Joan said. “I just knew.”
“She knew I liked her all through high school and ever since,” Frank said.
It turns out the two had a very, very short engagement.
After high school, Joan had moved to San Francisco to work at an insurance company as a typist.
“That was daring in those days,” she said.
Joan lived with other young women at the Evangeline Residence on McCallister Street.
Frank was working at the Veterans Home in Yountville.
“I’d come home on the weekends, sometimes,” she said.
One weekend Joan was home, Frank put his foot down.
“He said let’s get married today. We jumped in the car and drove to Reno and got married” that same day.
“We both had to be back at work on Monday,” she said with a laugh.
Getting married that fast was “no problem,” said Frank. “I enjoyed it.”
Thankfully her family wasn’t upset at the sudden wedding.
“We love the guy,” Joan said of her parents' reaction.
“They gave us 50 bucks,” said Joan. “That was the whole wedding dowry.”
“My granny gave me a $20 bill and her black cast iron frying pan. She said this might come in handy. I still have it.”
“Then we found a cute little cottage on Main Street in Napa” to start their married life, she said.
Frank joined the Marine Reserves. They had their first baby in 1949 and then a second the next year.
And then Frank got called up. He served in Korea for a year and half, she recalled.
A third child was born in 1952. For about 19 years, Joan worked as a dental assistant and bookkeeper. Frank had a long career at Basalt Rock, Kaiser Steel and then Oregon Steel. He’s been retired for 26 years.
With careful planning, Frank and Joan managed to travel across the U.S. and Europe and the Middle East. For about 18 months, they lived in Iran, while Frank was working for Kaiser Steel on a pipe mill for the then-Shah of Iran.
“I did everything” at Kaiser Steel, he recalled.
“It was boiling hot” in Iran, Joan recalled. “Hotter than Hades.”
Of course, marriage is never perfect, said Joan.
Joan said she has a “Type A” personality – always “at it,” she said.
Frank is “Type B” she said –“a little bit more laid back.”
“He’s Mr. Quiet,” said Joan. “I do all the blabbing.”
Of course, married life isn’t without challenges.
“There were a couple times I wanted to drop kick Frank to Vallejo, but that’s another story,” said Joan.
Over the years, they’ve lost siblings, other family members and dear friends.
“You just have to pull up your bootstraps and tried to make the most of it,” she said.
Today, Frank has some health problems, “but we do the best we can.”
What’s the secret to such a long marriage?
“Psh,” Joan said, as if there was a secret.
First of all, marriage is not 50/50, she said. “It’s 100/100. You put your whole heart and soul into it. You can’t bend anyone’s will -- you have to figure that one out right off the bat. We balance out.”
“It’s been a great time,” Frank said of their marriage. “Real good.”
Joan said the coronavirus pandemic has definitely been one of their most significant life events, right up there with Pearl Harbor and 9/11. They’ve been sheltering-in-place and wearing masks like most everyone else. “COVID-19 is just a different kind of thing.”
For their 70th anniversary, “we had a wingding of a party with hundreds of church friends and Napa friends and old friends and young friends. It was amazing.”
However, they’ll spend their 72nd at home.
“My husband likes chicken nuggets from McDonald’s,” said Joan with a laugh. “That and a strawberry shake; he’d be happy.”
