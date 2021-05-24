In Napa, readiness to shed masks varies as California prepares to end pandemic rules

“I think it’s a good thing – I think by now, everyone’s been vaccinated who wants to be vaccinated,” he said. “I’ve been consistent about it the whole time: (wear a mask) as little as possible.”

Another Napan, Steve Koetzner, described small and large steps toward normalcy – from walking his dog unmasked (while keeping a distance from pedestrians) to attending a reduced-capacity Oakland Athletics baseball game May 9 – but promised to continue covering his face for the time being.

“I think it’s a positive; a lot of people were very negative about (masking),” he said. “But we’ll keep wearing masks even though we’re fully vaccinated.”

Others, however, were far less ready to set their masks aside – as much for concern about the safety of others as for themselves.

“I think we need a slower approach – more people need to be vaccinated before we get rid of the masks,” Kathy Boyd said while leaving the Marketplace with her 13-year-old daughter and the daughter’s friend – all vaccinated against COVID-19. “But I’m glad we’re doing this after other states, so we can see what happens.”