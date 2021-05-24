In Napa, readiness to shed masks varies as California prepares to end pandemic rules

Napans who have endured more than a year of social distancing, isolation and business shutdowns – if not illness, layoffs and stress – will soon face a question: Continue to wear masks, or show their faces again?
A recent change to federal health guidance states that those vaccinated against the novel coronavirus can, in many situations, safely do without the protective face coverings that have become an inescapable part of daily life since COVID-19 erupted into a worldwide pandemic in early 2020.
California and Napa County officials have said they will adopt the new mask-wearing guidance on June 15, the date California has chosen for a nearly full reopening of the state economy amid falling infection and death rates.
But how many Napa residents feel secure enough to pull down the masks, kerchiefs and gaiters that have been the most immediate barrier against the virus? A survey by a Register reporter turned up mixed emotions on the prospect of more people going bare-faced, with feelings running from relief to continued apprehension about future outbreaks – or risking the health of younger children and others not yet eligible for vaccination.
Ely Lopez, emerging from the South Napa Marketplace on Sunday afternoon, expressed relief at the prospect of facing fewer rules soon.
“I think it’s a good thing – I think by now, everyone’s been vaccinated who wants to be vaccinated,” he said. “I’ve been consistent about it the whole time: (wear a mask) as little as possible.”
Another Napan, Steve Koetzner, described small and large steps toward normalcy – from walking his dog unmasked (while keeping a distance from pedestrians) to attending a reduced-capacity Oakland Athletics baseball game May 9 – but promised to continue covering his face for the time being.
“I think it’s a positive; a lot of people were very negative about (masking),” he said. “But we’ll keep wearing masks even though we’re fully vaccinated.”
Others, however, were far less ready to set their masks aside – as much for concern about the safety of others as for themselves.
“I think we need a slower approach – more people need to be vaccinated before we get rid of the masks,” Kathy Boyd said while leaving the Marketplace with her 13-year-old daughter and the daughter’s friend – all vaccinated against COVID-19. “But I’m glad we’re doing this after other states, so we can see what happens.”
While immunization continues to raise the level of protection for many Americans, Boyd remained concerned for the safety of those for whom none of the three federally approved vaccines has yet been authorized – most prominently, children 11 and younger.
“I’m a therapist and I work with kids,” she said of her practice where she sees children as young as 5. “Even though I’ve been vaccinated, they can’t be yet, and I don’t want to endanger them.”
Another Sunday shopper considered a relaxation of COVID-era safety standards premature, so long as verifying whether strangers have been immunized remains difficult to impossible.
“I personally feel it’s a little soon,” Kelsie Day said while visiting the Bel Aire Plaza in north Napa. “Just because people are getting vaccinated doesn’t mean that COVID doesn’t exist anymore. And you don’t know if someone (you meet) is vaccinated or not; you don’t know if people are lying about being vaccinated. I’m a preschool teacher and I’m thinking of the kids, and myself and others. Every though I’m fully vaccinated, I don’t want to take that chance.”
The relaxation of mask-wearing recommendations is part of a package of rule changes California has announced for mid-June, when the state will no longer require social distancing and will allow businesses to welcome visitors at normal capacity.
New guidelines released May 13 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state that people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can safely do without face coverings or social distancing in most situations. However, the federal advisory still recommends mask wearing in crowded indoor spaces including airplanes, buses, hospitals and prisons.
Some states already have repealed or relaxed their mask-wearing requirements, but California officials last week said they would wait for the state’s scheduled economic reopening June 15 before following suit.
Napa County's public health officer, Dr. Karen Relucio, last week expressed no hurry to loosen mask-wearing guidelines before California or other states, citing medical experts who called the CDC's guidance "a bit premature" with less than half of eligible Americans inoculated as of last week. Relucio also pointed to the difficulties of asking businesses to determine which customers have or have not been immunized, as well as the lack of a vaccine federally approved for children under 12.
Locally, 69% of Napa County residents 16 and older have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine (the two-part Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson version), while 58% have been fully vaccinated, the county reported Wednesday.
Despite the move toward leniency, residents such as Helen Wade were not yet ready to let down their guard, mindful of others who have not been immunized or have refused the vaccine outright.
“To me it seems a little soon,” she said at Bel Aire, covering her face along with other shoppers entering and leaving the stores off Trancas Street. “I’m worried about the anti-vaxxers and people who haven’t been vaccinated; I’d like to err on the side of caution.”
Others like Laura Cassiani took a trust-but-verify view of the balance between lingering risks and reclaimed normality.
“I’m not an expert; I’m assuming California is following CDC guidelines, so I trust their guidance,” she said after shopping at the south Napa Target with her 18-year-old daughter Elisa, a Napa High School graduate who began her freshman year on the campus of San Diego State University but finished it studying online from home.
Nonetheless, cautious habits built over months without a vaccine were not quickly abandoned.
Even with COVID-19 cases at their lowest local levels in nearly a year, said Cassiani, she still invites company “only if I have a very small gathering of friends who I know are vaccinated – and then it’s outside.”
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
