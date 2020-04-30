In Napa, the pandemic alters not just life, but death

Irv Herman and his wife, Ilene, had been together more than 70 years when she passed away March 15. In the weeks leading up to her death, the world around them had grown increasingly strange: just two days before, six Bay Area counties had announced shelter-in-place orders, and there was talk of the remaining three counties – including Solano, where the Hermans had lived for the last three years, and Napa, where the pair attended Congregation Beth Shalom – doing the same.
For Herman, 88, and his family – children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren – Ilene’s death momentarily pushed the mounting outside chaos to the periphery. Two days before Napa County’s shelter-in-place order, they held a small, family-only graveside service for Ilene at Ner Tamid Jewish Cemetery in St. Helena, keeping appropriate distance between family members.
Still – it brought Herman comfort.
“We all got to be together through what was going on,” he said. “The impact (of the pandemic) was minimal, considering what it could have been. But it was just the timing. If she had died a week later, it would have been more significant.”
It’s not that services couldn’t have been held – Napa County’s shelter-in-place order does allow for funerals, and it classifies funeral homes, mortuaries, cemeteries and crematoriums as essential business.
But even given those provisions, especially as congregating in groups is frowned upon and gatherings of more than 10 people are explicitly banned by the order, this is a challenging time to lose a loved one. Grieving is often an inherently social process, research has shown, and limited social interactions following the loss of a spouse or a loved one can actually aggregate the adverse impact of grief.
But the pandemic has made socializing, at least in-person, largely impossible – and so it’s fundamentally altered the grieving process, according to Barbara Thompson, whose husband of more than 50 years, Ward, passed away March 20. His death was not unexpected, she said. She’s felt the support of her church, Napa Methodist, along with that of a sprawling network of family and friends, over the last six months.
“I miss (being around them) now, I really do. The hardest part about grieving is not being able to physically get together,” Thompson said. She’s found comfort in virtual get-togethers orchestrated by family and friends through Zoom, she said. Helpful, too, is the presence of her son and granddaughter, who are staying with her.
Challenged by the limited nature of gatherings under the shelter-in-place order, Thompson said, she and her two sons have decided to delay Ward’s service of remembrance until after restrictions have loosened.
“Ward wanted to have a good old-fashioned wake,” Thompson said, speaking fondly. “We’ll have a service and a eulogy – and then share memories with each other, and hug and cry. It’ll be a big party to celebrate his life.”
Some in the community are choosing to go ahead with funerals and burial services, according to Buck Kamphausen, even given the limitations on how many mourners can attend.
Kamphausen, who owns Napa Valley Memorial Park and Treadway & Wigger Funeral Home in south Napa as well as Morrison Funeral Chapel in St. Helena, said he’s faced a handful of obstacles in orchestrating services: some churches are closed, complicating religious ceremonies, and it can be difficult to remind grieving family members and their guests to remain six feet apart. Most are cooperating, he said.
“People have been most cooperative, most understanding, and we’re trying to do it for the safety of everyone,” Kamphausen said. He’s asked attendees to remain six, if not eight, feet apart from each other at the grave site and during ceremonies. It doesn’t always happen that way, he added.
“You’re not going to tell (a mourner), you can’t stand there and hug someone,” Kamphausen said.
Funerals often intersect with the traditions of different cultures and religions, according to Kamphausen, many of which place strong emphasis on the presence of family and close friends.
Judaism, for example, encourages burials to take place as soon as possible after the moment of death, according to Rabbi Niles Goldstein of Congregation Beth Shalom. That can be difficult under normal circumstances, and it’s only been made more complex amid the pandemic, he said.
There’s also the tradition of Shiva, or sitting Shiva – a seven-day-long mourning period for close family members of the deceased which often involves condolence calls from close friends.
“People typically come and visit that person and bring them meals, offer them comfort – do whatever they can do to help that person through what is viewed by Judaism as the most intense period of grieving,” Goldstein said. “That’s all been disrupted.”
It was Goldstein who officiated Ilene Herman’s funeral, he said, adding that the congregation wasn’t able to orchestrate a formal Shiva period for her family.
Thompson, who was holding Ward’s hand when he passed away, said she called her church’s pastor immediately following his death. Together, they gave him what Thompson described as a send-off to Heaven – over FaceTime. While it may not have been conventional, it was meaningful.
“I so appreciate her being willing to do that final blessing,” Thompson said of her pastor, adding that the gesture brought her comfort.
She’s choosing to be grateful for the memories she and her husband made together – and doing her best to look forward to having a proper celebration for him.
Thompson is continuing to see her therapist over the phone, and take things one day at a time – reminding herself of tasks that must be taken care of immediately, and giving herself breaks when she needs them.
Her daughter is expecting a baby in late May; the two have joked that the celebration, once it’s held, could be dual – for a life lost and a life gained. But there’s time to plan all that.
“In a way, COVID-19 has slowed things down so much – decisions I ordinarily would have had to make right away, I didn’t have to,” Thompson said.
“I’m taking time and moving slowly, and giving myself permission to grieve,” she continued. “That’s one blessing that’s come out of this isolation.”
