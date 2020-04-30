In Napa, the pandemic alters not just life, but death

“You’re not going to tell (a mourner), you can’t stand there and hug someone,” Kamphausen said.

Funerals often intersect with the traditions of different cultures and religions, according to Kamphausen, many of which place strong emphasis on the presence of family and close friends.

Judaism, for example, encourages burials to take place as soon as possible after the moment of death, according to Rabbi Niles Goldstein of Congregation Beth Shalom. That can be difficult under normal circumstances, and it’s only been made more complex amid the pandemic, he said.

There’s also the tradition of Shiva, or sitting Shiva – a seven-day-long mourning period for close family members of the deceased which often involves condolence calls from close friends.

“People typically come and visit that person and bring them meals, offer them comfort – do whatever they can do to help that person through what is viewed by Judaism as the most intense period of grieving,” Goldstein said. “That’s all been disrupted.”

It was Goldstein who officiated Ilene Herman’s funeral, he said, adding that the congregation wasn’t able to orchestrate a formal Shiva period for her family.