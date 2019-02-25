The city of Napa reported last week that no Napa Police Department officer in the past decade was found to have committed sexual assault or have told a serious lie.
This was uncovered thanks to a new law, Senate Bill 1421, that went into effect this year. It grants the public access to records tied to investigations in which an officer is found to have sexually assaulted a member of the public, or if the officer engages in serious misconduct such as committing perjury, filing false reports, or destroying, falsifying, or hiding evidence.
The Register has requested similar records from other county law enforcement agencies, but the county did not meet the initial 10-day deadline to disclose those records. The county has sought additional deadline extensions to find and review a large number of files, a county attorney wrote in its replies to the Register.
Napa Police Department Chief Robert Plummer said that the department's clean misconduct record shows it has strong policies, high standards and well-trained officers with integrity.
"If your hiring process doesn't scrutinize the applicants as well as it should be, often times you may get that bad apple," he said.
Speaking generally, he said the public may see a negative incident involving a police officer and view other law enforcement officers through the same lens. Plummer said the officers he has worked with in the Las Vegas Police Department — where he worked last — and Napa are in the job to help the community.
Law enforcement officers are heavily scrutinized, Plummer said, and agencies must learn to show the good work their officers do too.
He believes that officer-worn body cameras, which Napa officers began using consistently in November, can help improve public perception of officers by reducing complaints.
Research has been mixed, but many police departments have said that the use of body cameras leads to fewer complaints against officers.