In-person Veterans Day ceremonies will return to Napa and American Canyon on Thursday

Napa County residents can finally gather again in person to honor men and women who served in the U.S. armed forces, as organizers prepare Veterans Day ceremonies for Thursday in Napa and American Canyon.

After a hiatus in 2020 forced by the coronavirus pandemic, tributes to military veterans are returning to downtown Napa’s Veterans Memorial Park, as well as the Community Center gymnasium on American Canyon’s west side.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

Both observances will begin at 11 a.m. Veterans Day and will include ceremonial displays of colors, musical tributes, and speeches for the occasion, originally named Armistice Day following the end of World War I in November 1918.

Napa

Sponsored by American Legion Post 113, Napa’s annual Veterans Day ceremony will take place at its traditional venue of Veterans Park, at the intersection of Main and Third Streets.

Speaking at the Napa event will be Bernie Narvaez, a Napa City Council member and six-year Marine Corps veteran who will lead the Pledge of Allegiance, give introductions and provide the closing remarks. A musical tribute will be provided by The Meadowlarks, and the keynote speaker will be Dana Baumgardner, regent of the Napa-based Vineyard Trails Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The Veterans Day gathering will be the second military tribute to take place at the downtown Napa park since the spring, when California began loosening strict social distancing rules imposed in March 2020 early in the pandemic. In May, a Memorial Day observance drew about 100 spectators to the park amphitheater overlooking the Napa River.

American Canyon

American Canyon residents also will be welcomed back to the city’s Veterans Day ceremony, which returns to the Community Center gym at 100 Benton Way. The ceremony is a city partnership with American Canyon Troop Support (ACTS), Vallejo-based Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1123, and the American Canyon Lions Club.

The program is slated to include a singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” led by the American Canyon Middle School choir, along with the reading of essays by middle school students on the theme “What does Veterans Day mean to me?”

Keith Armstrong will give the keynote address at the event, and U.S. Army veteran Jeremy Profitt will welcome the audience. Music will include an acoustic performance by Jade and JourneyDay, along with the ACMS choir performing “The Song of the Unsung Hero.”

At the Veterans Day ceremony, ACTS will be collecting donations to create care packages for deployed U.S. troops. Visitors can make monetary donations for Christmas trees, care package postage and other items, or can provide packaged foods such as hot chocolate and hot cider packets, cookies, candy canes and holiday candy.

Outreach booths will be set up at the event for veterans’ resources, and light refreshments will be served.

Yountville

This year’s Veterans Day observances Thursday at the Veterans Home of California are not open to the public, according to spokesperson Joshua Kiser. A virtual ceremony for the home’s residents and staff will place through the campus’ closed-circuit television channel.

On Nov. 3, the Yountville home hosted its 17th annual Celebrity Chefs Veterans Day Luncheon, with a team of eight chefs from Napa Valley restaurants leading the creation of a holiday feast for some 700 residents and spouses. A video produced for the occasion included remarks by the chefs, thank-you messages from dignitaries, and photographs from past Veterans Day luncheons, according to the Yountville Chamber of Commerce, the event’s organizer.

Calistoga

Calistoga will mark another quiet observance of Veterans Day this week.

American Legion Post 231 will put out service flags, and a few wreaths will be constructed for Thursday’s observance, but “we are not planning anything as our membership is quite old and fragile,” said Adjutant Jim Barnes. “Hopefully we can get the city to put up the flag display on the grass field behind the memorial. Hopefully we can resume our ceremonies next May as well.”

Calistoga's chapter of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (Col. Elmer Ellsworth Camp No. 23) will be marching in the Petaluma Veterans Day Parade. The parade, like most public gatherings, was canceled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’re trying to slowly get back to a more normal routine,” said member Dean Enderlin. “Veterans Day and Memorial Day are two holidays that the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War always try to observe publicly in some way.”

Weekly Calistogan editor Cynthia Sweeney contributed to this report.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.