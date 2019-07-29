American Canyon police pulled over a 2005 Mercedes going northbound on Highway 29 early Saturday morning for having a stolen license plate, police reported.
During the 1:20 a.m. stop, police said they learned that the car was also reported stolen.
During a vehicle search, a loaded semi-automatic 9mm pistol was found in the glovebox. Also, a discarded bag containing several grams of suspected crack cocaine was discovered outside the vehicle, police said.
Officers discovered several miscellaneous credit cards and prescription medications for names other than the driver or his passenger, a female juvenile, police said.
The driver, Dwight Lamont Adams, 19, of Vallejo, was arrested on charges related to the stolen vehicle, loaded firearm, and suspected possession of crack cocaine. He was booked into the Napa County jail where bail was set at $50,000.
The juvenile was booked at Napa County juvenile hall, also on firearm and drug charges.
On Sunday, at 1:05 a.m., an American Canyon police officer noticed a vehicle parked at Canyon Oaks Elementary. The officer investigated to ensure there were no in-progress crimes involved at the school, police said.
One of the vehicle occupants was determined to be 30-year-old Melvin Washington of Vallejo, a convicted felon who was on Post-Release Community Supervision out of Solano County.
A search of Washington and his vehicle yielded suspected ecstasy along with a .45-caliber Ruger pistol.
Washington arrested for investigation of possession of a controlled substance, possession of firearm by an ex-felon. He was booked at the Napa County jail and was later released after posting a $50,000 bond.