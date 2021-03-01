In the shadow of 2020, Napa Valley's wine industry eyes growing season ahead

Aimee Sunseri knows she will spend much of the coming spring talking about wildfire.

She’d prefer not to, of course: spring in Napa Valley is usually a time to be telling visitors about new growth on vines, the upcoming release of a new vintage or the best places to take photos of the deep, yellow seas of mustard flowers that crop up around wine country each year. But the burn scars that encircle almost the entirety of the Nichelini Winery, where Sunseri is winemaker, make the subject almost impossible to avoid.

“There’s a little green oasis around the winery, and then it’s just burnt all the way around,” Sunserii said. “We’re just so thankful that the building(s) are standing, and that we can have people come back.”

The burn scars are far from the only remnant of the events of the past year: Nichelini’s 2020 vintage was significantly diminished by smoke taint from the Hennessey Fire, which came heart-stoppingly close to reaching the 1880s homestead on the property. A small portion of the vines within the winery’s estate vineyards burned, and had to be replanted.