At a showcase to Napa Valley wines, a Sunday festival gave top billing to other fruits besides the grape – and the sparkling beverages fermented from them.
With fall approaching, the apple, the pear and even the white plum highlighted CIA at Copia’s second annual Ciderfest, which attracted cider enthusiasts and the merely curious to sample libations rooted in orchards from across the country. For the estimated 600 people who visited the Napa festival, it was an afternoon to enjoy to the utmost a beverage often classed with and marketed like beers, but with subtleties and character of its own.
“With cider having its moment, we wanted to call attention to all the great strides being made in cider,” said Adam Padilla, manager of public events at Copia.
In a field of apple and pear drinks made as far away as Vermont, Far Cider was the festival’s hometown entry – crafted inside one of the wineries that lend Napa Valley its conventional claim to fame.
“My whole family does wine, so I decided to do something different, but in a winemaking style,” said Kylor Williams, who produces Far Cider in Rutherford at the Tres Sabores winery owned by his mother, Julie Johnson. Iced in bucket at his booth were large bottles of his organic ciders – all of them aged for at least 18 months in old cabernet barrels, part of a process he said helps impart a crisper and drier taste than many varieties.
Facing the grassy amphitheater behind the Copia building were more cider booths, some of which offered their own twists on the classic beverage. At one table, visitors could partake of the probiotic and zero-sugar 101 brand – which is allowed to ferment longer to turn more carbohydrates into alcohol – and also sample Lucky Barrel’s offerings flavored with guava or cactus.
Grant Manley, who was manning the 101 and Lucky Barrel booth for their distributor Half Pint Ciders, was prepared to delve as deeply into the beverages as other hosts might at wine-tasting rooms nearby. “It’s pretty much the same story (as in non-winemaking areas), but maybe we can speak more technically if people have more knowledge and want to get technical about where these ciders come from,” he said.
Some of the Ciderfest offerings resembled wine flights around the valley, with Sharon Gowan of Gowan’s Heirloom Ciders serving passers-by four tasting glasses balancing Gravenstein and McIntosh apples, tarter and sweeter flavors – all from fruits grown at family-owned orchards in Philo in the Anderson Valley.
One guest’s compliments at Ciderfest were distinctly those of the Napa Valley’s much more famous product.
“Tasted almost like Champagne – really dry and so good,” said Danielle Hechinger, part of a nine-person group of family and friends, after visiting the stand of the Napa-based Sawhorse Ciders. “Unfortunately they’re not bottling it yet – it’s just kegs!” she added with a slightly rueful chuckle.
Another guest from Marin County saw in Ciderfest not only a showcase for a beverage, but also for a way to promote agriculture beyond the vineyards.
“I’ve been following the gradual development of the cider business, and it’s exciting that people are grasping it and running with it,” said Sam Goldberger, a consultant to the Marin Agricultural Land Trust. “I think this is great; cider seems more approachable than wine, but it has its own excellence. We can grow anything in California, so I think an embrace of cider makes sense and I heartily encourage it.”