In wake of 3 Napa County deaths, Cal Fire reports continuing fire challenges

Cal Fire reported only modest wildfire growth in Napa County overnight, but said the expansive Hennessey Fire was still expanding and is moving into large areas of timber.

The agency reported Thursday night that three Napa County civilians have died in the Hennessey Fire, which wraps around three sides of Lake Berryessa and has spread into Lake and Solano counties. Further information about these casualties has not been released.

At daybreak Friday, the Hennessey Fire, which has merged with six smaller blazes, totaled 194,942 acres, an increase of 90,000 acres since Thursday morning. But overnight it grew only by 3,000 acres.

For the first time, Cal Fire reported getting the upper hand on a portion of the Hennessey Fire which has put 17,000 county residents under mandatory or advisory evacuations. The fire is now 7% contained, Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire’s assessment group came up with a rough estimate for losses in Napa County: 500 to 600 structures, including houses, barns, outbuildings and even boats.

Cal Fire said it had 1,059 personnel fighting the fires in Napa, Sonoma and Lake Counties, a doubling since Thursday morning.