In wind, smoke and heat, Napa hairstylists and barbers do their jobs outdoors

There’s nothing convenient or easy about cutting hair outside, said Lyndsay Casha, owner of Mod Pod Salon in downtown Napa.
It’s hot. The wind blows the hair around. There’s no way to wash the client’s hair.
“It’s extremely frustrating,” said Casha. “Nobody wants to be outside,” especially with all the wildfire smoke in the past week.
Yet thanks to COVID-19, the state and county have mandated that salons and barbers can only work outdoors for now. Which means if Casha wants to earn a living, she’s stuck. Outdoors.
Casha pointed out that to become licensed, hair stylists must study at least 1,600 hours and a good deal of that time covers sanitation and safety. Much about her work is highly regulated and enforced.
So being lumped into an indoor ban with other professions that require much less or no such training “is almost an insult.”
Casha normally works at her studio in downtown Napa. But there’s no space there for outdoor cutting, so friends let her set up an outdoor cutting area in the parking lot of The Parlor salon at 1701 Lincoln Ave.
It’s not easy to transition from indoor cutting to working outdoors, said Casha. Every day she has to lug a 30 lb. bag of supplies to the temporary space and set up her chair, a table and the rest of her workspace.
Due to the heat of recent weeks, she’s only able to cut hair till about noon each day. After that, “It gets too hot and uncomfortable for clients,” not to mention Casha herself.
She’s already down to about 25% of her normal business, but more significantly, working outdoors means that she cannot do color treatments which is where the majority of her income comes from.
Her customer, Rowdy Bright, was sympathetic.
“Why is it that Walmart is essential but hairdressers are not?” he asked.
Even though there’s some foot traffic from pedestrians that stop and notice the outdoor cutting, walk-in customers can’t always be accommodated.
“We don’t have extra stylists hanging out,” she said.
Plus, she still owes rent for her studio on Third Street.
“I’m at the end,” she said. “The fire was like the icing on the cake.”
As a full-time single mother, “I don’t get extra help,” she said. “I’m barely holding on to what I have. I’m afraid I’m going to lose my studio.”
Casha said she hopes that Governor Newsom would reconsider how stylists and barbers are considered during the epidemic. “Put us in our proper category,” she said.
Barbershop owner Steve Pierce of The Executive Room has set up an outdoor cutting station at his business at 1504 Main St.
“We’re hanging on,” said Pierce. “Last week’s been warm,” but overall “it’s going OK,” he said. So far, “everyone is very happy.”
Customers and barbers are adjusting their schedules to start cutting earlier and finishing work before the hottest part of the afternoon. “We are definitely done by 4:30 p.m.,” said Pierce.
However, that also means barbers are cutting less and therefore earning less. And there’s only room for three chairs outside, instead of five inside.
“Safety is the number one goal,” he said. “I don’t want to cram” chairs closer than six feet apart, he said.
Of course, working outdoors means its own set of challenges, like on windy days, “the client has to hold the corners of the cape to stay on. You gotta just go with the elements.”
Even so, he’s ready to move back inside.
“I keep my fingers crossed and hope we can be inside by Sept. 1 but I don’t know. I have no clue. I’m hoping for the best,” he said.
Across town at Urban Cuts 390 at 2770 Jefferson St., barbershop owner Vada Boyd said he was under the impression that because Napa County had dropped off the state’s COVID-19 monitoring list that he could immediately move his cutting back inside, which he has done.
Actually, for Boyd, cutting outside had been quite successful. He’s been busy most of the pandemic, he said. “It’s crazy.”
Not only that, but while cutting outside he saw an 80% spike in new clients. “It if wasn’t too smoky, I’d be out there right now. It was great marketing.”
The shop is located on Jefferson Street, which is a highly trafficked area, he noted.
Boyd said that in the first days of the outdoor cutting, he was seeing multiple cars a day do a double take and then do a U-turn to stop and get a haircut.
“People just really wanted to get their hair cut,” he said.
“It was hot, but fun” working outside, he said. While some people can’t handle it, “I got used to the heat.”
Boyd said that if he had incorrect information about reopening for inside cutting he’d have no problem cutting hair again outside.
“We want to keep the ball rolling.”
