In wind, smoke and heat, Napa hairstylists and barbers do their jobs outdoors

Barbershop owner Steve Pierce of The Executive Room has set up an outdoor cutting station at his business at 1504 Main St.

“We’re hanging on,” said Pierce. “Last week’s been warm,” but overall “it’s going OK,” he said. So far, “everyone is very happy.”

Customers and barbers are adjusting their schedules to start cutting earlier and finishing work before the hottest part of the afternoon. “We are definitely done by 4:30 p.m.,” said Pierce.

However, that also means barbers are cutting less and therefore earning less. And there’s only room for three chairs outside, instead of five inside.

“Safety is the number one goal,” he said. “I don’t want to cram” chairs closer than six feet apart, he said.

Of course, working outdoors means its own set of challenges, like on windy days, “the client has to hold the corners of the cape to stay on. You gotta just go with the elements.”

Even so, he’s ready to move back inside.

“I keep my fingers crossed and hope we can be inside by Sept. 1 but I don’t know. I have no clue. I’m hoping for the best,” he said.