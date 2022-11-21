Inaugural Volker Eisele Scholarship recipient, Alfredo Orea, dreams of planting vineyard

Alfredo Orea has big ideas. He has 51 years of life experience and about a dozen college degrees under his belt, and looking for more at Napa Valley College.

Orea hopes to pull from his past jobs and life experience to build a legacy on the 187 acres of land he recently purchased in Montague, Calif., just south of Oregon.

This year, Orea was the inaugural recipient of the Volker Eisele Scholarship, which grants $1,000 to a student enrolled in NVC and pursuing an agricultural degree. The scholarship was established by the Jack L. Davies Napa Valley Agricultural Land Preservation fund and was named in honor of vintner and Napa Valley land protection advocate Volker Eisele.

The president of Schramsberg Vineyards and board chair of the JLD Ag Fund, Hugh Davies said he is thrilled Orea is its first recipient.

“Alfredo is a guy who’s working to move his life forward while pursuing higher education at Napa Valley College—an upstanding recipient for this scholarship in my mind. He has visions of one day producing his own wine,” said Davies, “I think that’s pretty cool. We’re honored to be able to help him, and the next person who will come along.”

The executive director of the Napa Valley College Foundation, Jessica Thomason agrees. His big visions are part of what made him a perfect candidate for the scholarship.

“He’s studying in the wine program, he’s very aspirational. He wants to run his own vineyard one day," she said. "He’s a re-entry student. He’s a student parent, he’s a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He’s going back (to school) and wants to pursue his dream.”

Two days a week, Orea commutes to Napa Valley College from his home in Redding. His commute is three hours each way. Speaking on a recent morning, he noted he didn’t leave that early— 6:30 am. He expects to get home at 1:30am. His 2015 Honda Civic gets 28 miles to the gallon, but the car is at the shop — with the scholarship money slated for its repair.

The SUV he’s renting now gets 22 miles to the gallon.

He is willing to make the drive, in part because he can’t imagine learning about viticulture and enology anywhere other than Napa.

“What’s the first thing (that comes to mind when you think) wine region in California? Napa. It’s about the symbol. I could go to Sonoma, I could go to other places. But it’s not Napa,” said Orea.

When it comes to dealing with the high gas prices, Alfredo is resourceful. He notes where the truck drivers are stopped for gas on his long drives between Redding to Napa, and stops for gas where they do — usually on Orland, by Davis.

“What I learned a long time ago, if you want to go to a restaurant, see how many people are in the restaurant. If you don’t see anybody, don’t go there. Go where everybody is. That’s what I do,” he said.

He is not following this approach of following the masses as he dreams up his business model. He wants to pave a path unique to his eclectic background, which include working in the hospitality and parks and recreation fields as well as seminary school and military service.

With the three viticulture-related associate’s degrees Orea is working towards, he hopes to use his prior experiences to start a coo-op, plant an untraditional vineyard and produce wine.

“If you go down here in Napa, you see roads of vines for miles. I’m going to use a lot of Celtic symbols to make it into mazes. The vines are going to create that,” said Orea. “I want people to go in and find the magic.”

“I am a spiritual archeologist. Now is my time to bring everything to life. The wine program is giving me the opportunity to put everything together.”

Still, when he driving the long hours from Redding to Napa, he wonders if the sacrifices are worth it.

“Because sometimes (I’m) driving, thinking what am I doing? How am I going to be able to afford this? Just receiving the scholarship, I think, OK, I am going to be able to pay this,” said Orea. “The scholarship makes it worth it emotionally; also financially.”

Davies said he looks forward to continuing to develop the scholarship with NVC to bring financial relief to future students.

“NVC is a great resource for our community and we’re fortunate that it’s there. It’s exciting to be able to support it and its efforts,” he said “This year is the first step. I hope over the years we are able to grow the endowment for the scholarship.”

The Volker Eisele Scholarship is awarded to a NVC student studying agriculture each spring. Applications for next year’s scholarship open on Dec. 5 and closes Feb. 7.