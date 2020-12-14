Increase in vacant ICU beds delays any tightening of Napa County stay-at-home order

Napa County and the Bay Area backed away from the shutdown precipice Monday, as the percentage of vacant hospital intensive care beds increased both in Napa and throughout the region.

A tougher state stay-at-home order would be activated if the region's ICU vacancy rate drops below 15%. It had dropped to 16.7% on Friday, but rebounded Monday to 17.8%, the state reported.

In Napa County, the ICU bed vacancy rate had been 17% on Friday, increasing to 30% on Monday, the county reported.

Janet Upton, the county's public information officer, said staffing is a huge factor that determines whether an ICU bed is counted as vacant or not. Staffing levels, admissions as well as discharges all have an effect, she said.

Before this ICU vacancy turnaround, Dr. Karen Relucio, the county's public health officer, said Friday that new restrictions on businesses and community life seemed "imminent."

If the 15% measure is broken, the entire Bay Area would be under a stiffer stay-at-home order for at least three weeks. After that, the lifting of the order hinges on the region’s ICU capacity being at or exceeding 15%.