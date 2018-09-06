William (Kyle) Iverson is running for a second term on the Napa Valley College Board of Trustees.
Iverson, the current board vice-chair, said, "As a former community college student myself, I am keenly aware of the value of a high-quality education that creates access for students with a wide variety of experiences, backgrounds and interests. The diverse nature of our community requires a collaborative leader and I am eager to begin a new term serving my community."
During his first term, Kyle Iverson said he had led the Community Engagement Campaign to improve facilities, led the campaign to streamline and update compensation, classification and hiring practices and "led the charge" to bring iconic community events and organizations to the college, including the new relationship with the Napa Silverados baseball team, Festival Napa Valley and the Napa County Alliance for Seniors Education.
Iverson said he also worked to launch the 75th Anniversary Communications Campaign, forced the establishment of financial reserves and supported the creation of a learning lab, the Scholar Eats program, for the Hospitality, Tourism & Culinary program.
Iverson is running in Area 4 against challenger Xulio Soriano. He has endorsements from Congressman Mike Thompson, state Senator Bill Dodd and Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry.
Iverson attended Mount George Elementary School, Silverado Middle School and graduated from Napa High School in 2000. He attended Lake Tahoe and Sierra community colleges, then graduated from Sacramento State University with a degree in government.
Iverson works for J. Lohr Vineyards and Wines. He serves on the board of Mentis, the non-profit mental health organization, and is a member of Sunrise Rotary.
He lives in Napa with his wife Tiffany and their young son William Finn.
Area 4 includes part of the city of Napa with Lincoln Avenue to the south, California Boulevard to the west, and Trower Avenue to the north, and extends east beyond Big Ranch Road.