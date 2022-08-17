Incumbents Mary Luros and Liz Alessio are unopposed for Napa City Council seats

Incumbents Mary Luros and Liz Alessio are running unopposed for their respective Napa City Council seats, and the council is slated to decide next week whether to hold an election or simply reappoint the two.

City Manager Steve Potter said Tuesday that the council would be discussing the matter during a special meeting next week.

Alessio and Luros were previously elected to the City Council in 2018. They were the last on the council to be elected at large, a system that involves every resident voting on every open council seat. The city switched to district-based elections in 2020, which split Napa into five voting zones. Under district election rules, City Council candidates must reside in the district they run in, and be voted on by residents of that district.

Alessio and Luros represent — and filed to run for — District 1 and District 3 respectively. District 1 includes much of Napa north of Trancas Street, and District 3 covers most of eastern Napa.

Napa City Clerk Tiffany Carranza said in an email that she doesn’t have an estimate for how much holding the 2022 election would cost the city. But she noted the past three general elections — from 2016, 2018 and 2020 — have cost between $69,000 and $93,000 each.