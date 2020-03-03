Incumbents take lead in early Napa County returns

Also backing the challenger was an unlikely coalition of environmental and slow-growth groups, led by Vision 2050, and the conservative-leaning Napa County Farm Bureau. Just two years ago, the Farm Bureau and Vision 2050 were locked in an intensely bitter fight over Measure C, which aimed to limit development in the rural hills, so to see them on the same side this year was notable.

It was never entirely clear, however, why the race proved so polarizing. Critics of Ramos said very little publicly beyond general accusations that she was inaccessible and difficult to work with.

Ramos drew 53.7 percent of votes in the early results.

The judicial race, meanwhile, was notable for being the first contested election for the bench since 1984. Langhorne enjoyed the near unanimous support of the county’s legal community, while Blackman struggled to make a case for unseating her. Blackman proved to be uneven as a candidate, failing to show up for several scheduled events and dialing in by phone for others. He was dismissive of critics who questioned his 2018 settlement with the city of St. Helena, where he paid $105,000 in fines, taxes, and costs for having run his home there as an illegal vacation rental.

In the first round of results, Langhorne was up 77 percent to 23 percent.