Indivisible Napa holds downtown “Vigil for Democracy” to remember Jan. 6 insurrection

Napa’s Veterans Memorial Park was filled with activists, protest signs, and candlelight on Thursday evening for a “Vigil for Democracy.” Held on the anniversary of the 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection, local leaders from progressive activist organization Indivisible Napa put on the event, hosting speakers from religious, political, and grassroots groups to discuss the importance of democracy and protecting a peaceful transfer of power.

“I want you to know that we are not here to commemorate or memorialize Jan. 6, 2021. We are here to mark yet another terrorist attack on our democracy,” said Lisa Seran event organizer and co-founder of Indivisible Napa.

Seran read snippets from news coverage of the Jan. 6 insurrection as the crowd lit their candles, telling spectators that this wasn’t simply an act against one party or individual, but against the foundation of America’s Constitution, too.

“We are also here today to encourage the necessary actions from our leaders to ensure that this attack never happens again,” she said.

Rev. Jay Lang from the Center for Spiritual Living Napa Valley also spoke at the event, leading onlookers through prayer for the country and discussing the theological argument for upholding democracy.

“Another name for God might be freedom, and that isn’t a freedom that is selective of a certain group of people,” said Rev. Lang. “This is the spirit of God that I want us to bring into our consciousness.”

Indivisible Napa also invited Congressman Mike Thompson – who was physically at the Capitol on the day of the insurrection – to speak, and he was able to make a surprise visit to talk to the crowd.

“We need to make sure that we remember this, that we get to the bottom of it, that we find out exactly who, what, when, where and why, and we need to make sure it never happens again,” said Rep. Thompson. “Don’t lose sight of the fact that this was about more than an attack on a building; this was an attack on our democracy. This was an attack on the institution of representative government, and this was an attack on the Constitution of the United States of America … Democrats, Republicans, Independents, people who have never registered to vote, they have died for our country and for our values that we all share and believe in, and to see that attacked was heart-wrenching.”

Representatives from the Napa chapter of Healthcare For All and Rise Up Napa then spoke at the event, joining Seran and Indivisible Napa in their call for legislative action.

Specifically, Seran asked the crowd to call Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s office regarding a slew of voter rights acts being discussed at the federal level.

“We can help ensure that this never happens again by protracting the right to vote at the federal level through the passage of the Freedom to Vote Act, the Protecting Our Democracy Act, and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act,” she said. “These are happening now, [and] we are running out of time. That is why Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said that voting rights will be taken up by the Senate by Martin Luther King Jr. Day.”

Seran is referring to a Jan. 3 letter from Sen. Schumer to his colleagues, which says that if Republican representatives continue to block a vote on the Freedom to Vote Act, “the Senate will debate and consider changes to Senate rules on or before Jan. 17.”

First introduced to the Senate in September, the Freedom to Vote Act would expand same-day registration, early voting, and vote-by-mail options, establish Election Day as a federal holiday, require post-election audits and address other concerns regarding campaign finance, redistricting, and voting rights for those with criminal offenses.

“Indivisible Napa’s call to action is to call our senators to support these bills and use their considerable influence to get others to support them as well,” said Seran.

As the sun completely set in downtown Napa, the crowd sang a few stanzas of “This Little Light of Mine,” with candles in hand as they reflected on the past year’s events.

“Notwithstanding how dark that day was, there was a silver lining,” said Rep. Thompson. “Democracy prevailed.”

“We stayed on that floor, we waited until the mess was cleaned up, and we voted to certify that election and to ensure that we had a somewhat peaceful transfer of power,” he said. “Democracy won, and all of us won.”

You can reach Sam Jones at 707-256-2221 and sjones@napanews.com.

