Inflation of rubber dam on Russian River due to dry conditions

Inflation of a rubber dam began this week on the Russian River to help ensure the drinking water supply to about 600,000 residents of Sonoma and Marin counties, Sonoma County Water Agency officials said Friday.

The dam near Forestville is being inflated because of dry conditions this year and increasing demands for water. It's an important component of the Russian River water supply system.

Residents are urged to conserve water this year as the rainfall amounts and reservoir levels in the Russian River basin have been and are low.

