An injured hiker was rescued by helicopter from Mount St. Helena Sunday evening.
The CHP received a distress call at 6:05 p.m. that a man sustained a minor lower leg injury and was unable to walk himself back out of the table rock area of Mount St. Helena, which is about a 3-1/2 mile walk up the mountain, said Jason Martin, Cal fire battalion fire chief with the Napa County Fire Department.
A video of the rescue is available on the CHP's Facebook page. Go to https://bit.ly/2HQdR9H
The rescue helicopter landed at an open space at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga, and the man was transferred to an ambulance and brought to Adventist St. Helena Hospital for treatment.
The injured man was in his mid-late thirties, hiking with a party of four, and was from the San Francisco Bay area, Martin said. The rest of the hiking party walked down unassisted.
At the beginning of the spring season, the CHP gets quite a few incidents like this, Martin said.
“Especially as the weather starts getting nicer and people start going out on the rocks and we run into incidents where people aren’t prepared," he said.