Injured man airlifted from Lake Berryessa on Sunday

A 29-year-old Vacaville man had to be airlifted to a Kaiser Permanente medical facility Sunday afternoon after breaking his leg while wake boarding, the Napa County Sheriff's Office reported.
The injured man was taken to Pleasure Cove, then flown to receive medical care in a California Highway Patrol helicopter, said Henry Wofford, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.
Capell Fire, Cal Fire and AMR also responded to the call.
It's not yet Memorial Day, but Lake Berryessa is already busy on weekends, Wofford said.
