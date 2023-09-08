Two drivers were hospitalized following a collision early Friday morning near Yountville, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred shortly before 5:54 a.m. on northbound Highway 29 south of California Drive, according to Vince Pompliano, spokesperson for CHP’s Napa bureau. A Stockton woman driving a Honda in the left lane made an unsafe change to the right lane, causing the right rear of her car to strike the left front of another Honda driven by a Napa man, Pompliano said in an email.

The male driver’s car hit a tree on the east shoulder of the highway, while the woman’s car flipped onto its right side on the same shoulder, according to Pompliano.

Both motorists were extricated from their wrecks and taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

Alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors in the collision, Pompliano said.

