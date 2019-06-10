The "Ink Fire," first reported about 2:35 p.m. Saturday off of Pope Valley Road six miles northeast of Calistoga in unincorporated Napa County, was declared 100 percent contained Sunday night, having burned about 50 acres of vegetation, Cal Fire said.
There were no reports of injuries or of structures being damaged, Cal Fire said.
Crews remained on the scene Sunday night.
The fire occurred during a period of high winds Saturday when PG&E cut off power proactively to some 1,300 customers in rural Napa County.