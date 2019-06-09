Cal Fire on Sunday announced further progress battling a wildfire that broke out northeast of Calistoga.
As of 10:45 a.m., the Ink Fire was 85 percent contained after spreading to 50 acres near Pope Valley Road, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Bruce Lang. The blaze was first reported at 2:35 p.m. Saturday.
No structural damage has been reported in connection with the Napa County fire.
Lang said Cal Fire is continuing to receive reports of smoke visible in Napa County from the Sand Fire, which began Saturday afternoon in Yolo County near Highway 16 and County Road 41 outside Rumsey, a community 50 miles northwest of Vacaville. That fire had spread to 1,800 acres by Sunday morning, and residents along County Road 41 were ordered to evacuate.