Innovative Napa Valley construction training program continues on, seeks applicants

A local construction training program launched in 2019, in response to the 2017 wildfires, is moving forward into its fourth year.

The Napa Valley Community Foundation recently distributed $115,000 to support the program, a partnership between the foundation, Napa Valley College, Napa Valley Adult Education, On the Move and UpValley Family Centers, according to a news release.

Classes are available in Calistoga and Napa, and those interested can register for a free October orientation session at https://bit.ly/ConstructionOrient2022.

The construction program, the statement says, combines technical career education in construction with support such as coaching, budgeting assistance, language support and free child care during classes. It’s generally tailored to serve heads of households who are working in lower-paying jobs.

“The goal of the program is twofold: to help local workers build the skills they need to gain employment in the construction sector, and to address a critical shortage of construction labor, which has slowed the pace of rebuilding and driven up costs for fire survivors in Napa Valley and the North Bay,” according to the press release.

The statement goes on to say that 74 students have gradated since the program’s launch.

“All graduates have passed the math, OSHA and National Construction Education Registry assessments, demonstrating mastery of program components and increased employment skills,” the press release says. “As a result, 47% are now employed in the construction trades and 35% have received promotions and/or salary increases post-graduation. Further, 46% are enrolled in continuing construction education classes (electrical, plumbing, welding, etc.).”