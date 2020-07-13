Inside California courts, lawyers fume that mask wearing is mixed during pandemic

Going to court for most people is compulsory. Jurors are being seated once again, lawyers must represent their clients, prosecutors must prosecute, judges must preside, court staff must be on hand to interpret and report proceedings. Sheriff's deputies serve as bailiffs in county courts and escort jail inmates in and out for hearings.

Kroger, angry about what she was seeing, wrote a letter that was sent to the county Board of Supervisors. She contacted her City Council member and the state Judicial Council, which Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye heads and which sets court rules. Her office wrote a letter to the presiding judge, and she called her local newspaper.

She said she was angered that criminal defendants face penalties for violating society's rules and cannot enter courtrooms without masks, yet "law enforcement and the judiciary seem not to have to follow the same rules that my clients have to follow."

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department finally took notice last week, ordering all deputies to wear masks. The order came after The Times inquired about the department's mask policy.

Brandon E. Riley, the executive officer for the San Joaquin County Superior Court, said staff members take the temperature of everyone who enters the courthouse and distribute masks.