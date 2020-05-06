Inside the Bay Area's growing army of disease detectives

The phone conversation, typically read from a script, starts formally: "You have been identified as a close contact to a person with a confirmed novel coronavirus infection," they say. "We would like to ask you some questions since we think you may have been exposed to the virus."

But it ends warmly, with offers of help -- for food, housing, medicine, childcare, elder care or any other needs. The county also is available to provide symptom "checkups," via text, chat, email or phone.

"The responses range from tears to 'I'm glad I know,' " said Peddycord of Contra Costa County, which is focusing its efforts on what's called "SOS," or Sensitive Occupations and Settings, such as nursing homes. "Most people are grateful and reassured."

Until now, contact tracing has been relatively easy, because most people have been stuck at home. They know who they've been with.

Each case typically has only three or four "contacts," on average, said UCSF's Reid. With 40 new daily cases, San Francisco has 120 to 160 people to track down every day.

If a sick person lives or works in a group setting, like a nursing home, it's straightforward to obtain a list of their contacts.