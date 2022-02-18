Insurance Commissioner Lara partners with CAL FIRE, Governor’s office to establish “Safer from Wildfires” guide

California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara recently joined forces with CAL FIRE, the Governor’s Office and the Public Utilities Commission to establish a “Safer from Wildfires” framework, ultimately giving homeowners a set of improvements they can personally make to better protect their property.

After the Glass Fire destroyed over 1,550 residential and commercial structures in Napa and Sonoma counties in 2020, locals have been on high alert for mitigation strategies, with this framework providing a sort of guide on these tactics.

“California’s devastating wildfires have been a call to action for so many of us that work in this space, [and] for those living in the path of these climate-intensified wildfires, we need to make our existing homes and our communities much safer,” said Commissioner Lara.

“But how do we do that? What actions should each homeowner take and how should they bind with their community to reduce wildfire risk? That is what we’re here to talk about today,” Lara said during the Feb. 14 press conference announcing the framework.

Lara was on Zoom, with representatives from the program’s different stakeholders, to explain the initiative, which ultimately boils down to three different levels: Protecting the structure, protecting the immediate surroundings, and working together as a community.

Each level has different suggested measures – such as maintaining ember-resistant vents, upgrading windows, clearing vegetation, and the like – and Lara said he is currently working to increase available incentives through insurance providers across the state.

“This is direct from what the consumers wanted, which was to give [them] a framework that tells [them] what [they] need to do,” said Lara. “It was confusing to figure out all these different things that were being asked of them at the state, federal, and local level, and this is why this framework becomes so critical, because this really comes from the petition of consumers.”

The full framework can be viewed on the Department of Insurance’s website, and according to agency partners, will likely evolve as they see how implementation actually comes to fruition.

“We are constantly reevaluating these requirements and adopting the latest building technologies, standards, and materials, [and] from this code, we’ve developed a list of low-cost retrofits to provide relatively cheap and easy upgrades that any resident can make to their own home to increase its chance of survival,” said Daniel Berlant, assistant deputy director for CAL FIRE. “Don’t let the calendar fool you. It’s February, but this is the time of year when we should all be out getting our homes, our neighborhoods, our communities ready for wildfire.”

Berlant said that last fall, CAL FIRE awarded $138 million in local fire prevention grants for fuel reduction, wildfire planning, and public education, and recently the agency closed another solicitation period for an additional $120 million that they plan to award to local community groups later this spring.

Across the agencies, financial investments are being made to create a landscape that is more resistant to wildfire, and at the end of January, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced $600 million in new federal funding for the state’s wildfire recovery efforts.

“We’re making unprecedented investments in the scale and speed of our wildfire resilient activities and while these wildfires are getting more extreme, our interventions are getting better,” said Jessica Morse, deputy secretary for Forest and Wildland Resilience at the California Natural Resources Agency. “These investments are helping put in those strategic fuel breaks and the home hardening programs that Chief Berland mentioned, as well as funding that helps support direct investments for lower income Californians to achieve those defensible space home hardening standards that we know have a life-saving impact.”

This raises another integral part of the conversation: How do you convince folks to actually take these measures? Education is one thing, but follow-through is another, particularly for more cost- or time-draining projects.

“What we want is for homeowners to start getting credit for the real risk reduction that the state’s investments and strategic fuel breaks and home hardening and defensible space are bringing to their neighborhoods, as well as ensuring that these insurance companies can now have tools to create incentives to reward homeowners for actually putting in those critical life-saving tools,” said Morse. “The combination of state action, community action and individual action is creating a foundation for long-term resilience that will not only deliver results now, but for generations to come.”

From the consumer perspective, this logic also tracks. United Policyholders, a nationwide nonprofit that gauges public opinion and advocates for insurance consumers, is also a partner for the framework and weighed in on the matter.

“We’ve got to facilitate risk reduction and to facilitate risk reduction, not only do we have to tell people what they can do on their own and as a community, but we have to incentivize it,” said Amy Bach, executive director at United Policyholders. “We have to be realistic … Today, a lot of households are feeling the pinch of inflation, and they’re not in a position to spend a whole lot of money, but they do want to do the right thing.”

So while this framework is just the bones of the initiative, and Lara and his supporters are hoping to have good news in the incentives realm sometime soon, the agencies involved in Monday's meeting believe this first step was necessary to be taken, hence their quick work this past year to put together the project.

“We may not be able to prevent every fire, but having a list of actions that is achievable, that is effective, that is consistent, these will help save lives and they’ll protect more homes and businesses,” said Berlant.

“It’s sending a unified message to Californians that this is critical, and that this is the way to become safer,” he added.

You can reach Sam Jones at 707-256-2221 and sjones@napanews.com.

