Intense investigations into hanging deaths of 2 black men begin after initial dismissals

Fuller was too large and too muscular for the thin tree to support his weight for long, she said. And he was too tall to hang from its lowest branches.

"For people to say he did this, this wasn't Robert," Anderson said. "For him to tie himself to that tree, it's not possible."

Thousands protested this weekend at the park, with some describing racial incidents in the Antelope Valley and raising concerns over whether Fuller was lynched.

"This is really crazy to all of us," Fuller's sister Diamond Alexander said. "We want to find out the truth of what really happened. Everything that they've been telling us has not been right.

"To be here, staring at this tree, it don't make no sense," Alexander added. "My brother was not suicidal. My brother was a survivor."

MALCOLM HARSCH

The Victorville Fire Department discovered Harsch's body May 31 after receiving a dispatch call around 7 a.m., officials said. When firefighters arrived at the library, they found Harsch hanging from a nearby tree.

On Monday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department offered more details about what happened, saying deputies were called to a homeless encampment regarding Harsch.