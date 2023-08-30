Westbound Interstate 80 will be fully closed for repaving work starting Thursday night and continuing through the Labor Day weekend, Caltrans officials said.

The closure will start 9 p.m. Thursday, between the westbound I-80/Interstate 780 interchange in Vallejo and Highway 4 in Hercules, and will conclude around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The closure includes the closures of all westbound traffic lanes on I-80 on the Alfred Zampa Memorial Bridge, also known as the Carquinez Bridge. Eastbound I-80 traffic lanes will remain open, Caltrans officials said.

This is part of a series of shutdowns on I-80 earlier announced by Caltrans to do repaving work.

Caltrans recommends that drivers traveling west on I-80 exit onto eastbound I-780 in Vallejo and continue on eastbound I-780 to southbound Interstate 680. Travelers can use southbound I-680 to reach westbound Highway 4, westbound Highway 24, or westbound Interstate 580 to reach central and south Bay Area destinations.

Additionally, the transit agency will hold nightly lane closures at various times this weekend to perform work on the I-80/Highway 29 Bridge Separation Project. These closures will be on the westbound lanes of I-80 from Magazine Street in Vallejo to the Carquinez Bridge toll plaza.

Drivers traveling on westbound I-80 just east of the Carquinez Bridge toll plaza are advised to use caution as traffic will be reduced down to one lane on the highway before the bridge.