Interstate 80 Green Valley Road off-ramp reopens after improvement project

CORDELIA — The Green Valley Road off-ramp that connects eastbound Interstate 80 to southbound Interstate 680 in Solano County east of Napa reopened early Monday after getting a new look, according to Caltrans officials.

The off-ramp was closed for 55 hours beginning late Friday, officials said. It is part of the I-80/I-680/Highway 12 interchange project.

The renovation now provides direct access to the Green Valley Road exit for motorists traveling east on I-80 as well as to those heading eastbound on Highway 12.

The announcement included a thank-you from officials: "Caltrans wants to thank all the motorists for their patience while we improved the state's highway system."

— Bay City News Service